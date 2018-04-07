John Jarratt blown away by the turn out for Rocky's CapriCon

AUSTRALIAN ICON: John Jarratt was one of the celebrities to appear on behalf of Rockhampton's CapriCon today.

AUSTRALIAN ICON: John Jarratt was one of the celebrities to appear on behalf of Rockhampton's CapriCon today. Leighton Smith

AUSTRALIAN film icon John Jarratt has taken 50 years to return back to Rockhampton but better late than never.

He was one of the big celebrity draw cards for the pop culture worshipping phenomenon CapriCon, now in its third year at the Rockhampton Regional Library.

"I'm really surprised at the extent and size of this event and the number of people who are thronging to it,” Mr Jarratt said.

"It's extraordinarily successful, looks like it might be going for a few years by the look of it.”

The 65-year-old is a true member of Australian film and television royalty, with a career including roles in TV shows like McLeod's Daughters, Blue Heelers, and Better Homes and Gardens.

He featured in the flicks Picnic at Hanging Rock, Red Dog: True Blue, Australia and had a sneaky cameo for the Quentin Tarantino blockbuster Django Unchained.

But it was in 2005 when he gained true recognition and notoriety after his starring turn as the outback psychopath Mick Taylor in the classic Australian horror film Wolf Creek.

John Jarratt as Mick Taylor in a scene from the TV series Wolf Creek. Matt Nett

With a sequel, a television series and another movie on the way, the world can't get enough of his anti-hero Mick Taylor.

He said that he was always having people coming up to him to get pictures saying "that's the story of my life, every day whereever I go but I'm here today because I'm supposed to have that happen”.

"The worst thing that ever happened was putting in a camera in a phone but that's my life and I accept it, it's ok, it means all that recognition means it's working,” Mr Jarratt said.

A lot of people come up to him talking about his old movies like The Odd Angry Shot and Picnic at Hanging Rock.

"One person came up me and was over the moon about The Last Outlaw, I played Ned Kelly back in 1980, I got best actor for it and really it's the best thing ever done on Ned Kelly.

"The competition's not great, Mick Jagger and Heath Ledger, who was brilliant as the joker but five foot eight and can't grow a beard, I don't think he was the right casting.”

When asked about how he felt about our fascination with pop culture, he was blunt in taking aim at the comic book movie franchises.

It's going off at CapriCon. Get down to the Rockhampton Region Library for a look. Leighton Smith

"If they never made another lycra film, I'd be happy,” he said.

"I'm sick of Marvel looking like male models in lycra saving New York from some Russian spy or some South African evil bastard, just over it.

"But the young people love it, the old people don't and I'm old.”

Mr Jarratt did admit to having a soft spot for Iron Man, "which had a script” and Deadpool "that's my idea of fun”.

On Ryan Reynolds he said "he's pretty good looking, if I was a girl I'd go him”.

"I love comedy and that's basically a comedy, it's not a superhero film.”

In the promotional material for CapriCon, Mr Jarrett was listed as making appearances on the Australian kids TV staple, Play School.

When asked about whether he had made an appearance on Play School, he became very animated saying this was a very common misconception.

"Everybody in Australia thinks I did Wolf Creek and Play School, I never did Play School,” Mr Jarratt confesses.

"Especially at one of these events, 20 to 30 people tell me how much they loved me in Play School.”

There's a name for the unexplained phenomenon called 'The Mandela effect', which is what the internet calls those curious instances in which many of us are certain we remember something a particular way, but it turns out we're incorrect.