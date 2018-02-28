John McGrath talks up Rocky's positive property future

SPEAKING in a space he described as "world-class”, real estate guru John McGrath said Rockhampton's lifestyle and good value property made it a very attractive prospect for people looking to escape the southern property markets.

Mr McGrath spoke at a Headrick's Lane breakfast hosted by the company's Rockhampton office, talking up the region's property market and predicting growth in coming years.

Recent research from Propertyology found Rockhampton to be one of Queensland's nine "growth locations”, among 39 Australian locations with median house prices less than $400,000.

The median house price for the region is $222,000 - a drop of 6.56 per cent in the last quarter.

The Rockhampton McGrath Real Estate team with founder John McGrath. Life After Dark Photography

However, Mr McGrath said he was amazed by the value homes in Rockhampton offered, saying some luxury range properties would be priced above $10 million in Sydney or Melbourne.

He explained this, coupled with a good lifestyle and investment in infrastructure like the riverbank redevelopment and Yeppoon foreshore, made the region attractive for people looking for a sea-change.

Baby boomers, he said, were the key market here.

Mr McGrath gave an example of a couple who were retiring and whose family home may have achieved a value of over $1million by virtue of its location in Sydney or Melbourne.

In Rockhampton, they could buy a comfortable home and still have spare change to invest in their future.

Likewise, investors could get better bang for their buck out of buying three $300,000 homes in Rockhampton rather than one one-bedroom unit in Sydney.

While Mr McGrath said Sydney and Melbourne were nearing their market peak, he said Rockhampton should enjoy steady growth in coming years.