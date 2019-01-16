Stand-in guy Morris wants Cronulla’s top job

John Morris is ready to take control of the Sharks if Shane Flanagan is unable to retain his position.

Breaking his silence since being appointed Flanagan's successor, Morris has every intention of keeping the job should Flanagan be unable to reverse his ban.

Flanagan has until January 31 to appeal the NRL's sanction which has seen him indefinitely suspended.

While there is uncertainty in the short-term, Morris said he had the desire to coach the Sharks.

"I do (want the job)," Morris said. "I haven't really made any comments about it because it's a sensitive period around Shane and his family. I've been with Flanno (Flanagan) for a long time. I don't know what's going on myself. The club has asked me to fulfil this role as an interim head coach. They know my aspirations to be a head coach. I'm clearly going to do it and do my best.

"The club know I'm ready to step up if required.

"I want to get it out there that I'm not putting my hand up for this job without knowing what's going on with Shane. I'm happy to do my job at the moment. I'm confident if or when I'm required I'll be ready to go but I don't want to come out and make any huge statements until I know what's going on with Shane."

John Morris at a whole club training session with 160 players. (Dylan Robinson)

One of Morris' first tasks was taking charge of a full club training session in Cronulla on Tuesday. About 160 players from Cronulla's under-16 Harold Matthews side to the NRL squad came together with Morris addressing the group telling the players it was all about building the team's culture.

Morris, who said he has not had any contact with Flanagan, told the NRL squad last week that his focus was preparing them for their round one clash against Newcastle.

Morris has starting to rebuilding process. (Dylan Robinson)

"I got them and the staff together and said in my head I had to get them ready for round one," Morris said. "We're less than six weeks until we're playing Manly in our first trial. That's my focus to make sure we have a fit and healthy squad in the park.

"I don't want to say it's under my watch because I don't know if it will be. Every coach is their own coach. I understand our club and our vision and value sand how we work as a footy team.

This was a chance for Cronulla to get their house in order. (Dylan Robinson)

"We were one game off a grand final last year. My focus is trying to get a couple wins more than that if I was in that position. I'm confident in our playing group."One thing (chief executive) Barry (Russell) said to me that this is my role. I have to run the footy program that's why the wanted to have that one voice to make sure we were making correct decisions."





