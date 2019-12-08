John’s wish comes true as he rock’s it out at U2 concert

John Cook (left) had his wish come true last month after seeing U2 live in concert.

SEEING U2 perform live in concert has been a lifelong dream for John Cook, who had his wish come true last month.

The Rockhampton man lives as an “extreme” ventilated quadriplegic after a virus attacked his brain stem, causing him to be severely disabled.

John, 43, has been living in Penrith, NSW for the past eight years after spending more than two years in Westmead and Royal North Shore hospitals. He receives around the clock care through Southern Cross agency.

Jessica, the NDIS area manager and John’s occupational therapist, arranged the special outing at the Sydney Cricket Grounds on Saturday, November 23.

John had plenty of support personnel ensuring everything went smoothly and with no major problems. The outing took months of organising with numerous people assisting.

He had been bedridden for nearly three years due to a pressure sore that wouldn’t heal, and carers didn’t want to risk him sitting in his new wheelchair for such a long distance to the Sydney Cricket Grounds, so he went in the ambulance. His wife, wheelchair, extra oxygen and batteries went in the other supplied transport.

John was taken to the Sydney Cricket Ground players room to rest on his special bed before being hoisted up into his wheelchair and taken to a special section to watch U2 perform.

After the concert, it was back to the players room for John, onto his special bed, and then back in an ambulance to his home.

After a very long day and night, John was over the moon to see U2 perform, he was very happy.

The Irish band gave John a special package, including two T-shirts, cap and deluxe album boxset.

He enjoyed the once-in-a-lifetime special event and is extremely thankful to all those who helped make his dream come true.