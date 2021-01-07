Johnson pushes for Norman Road extension project

Mayoral candidate Nyree Johnson on Wednesday declared she would advocate the restoration of Norman Road in North Rockhampton for the sake of commuters beleaguered by traffic and roadworks.

But putting her front foot first, Ms Johnson announced more than just an intention; she said she already wrote to Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga on Tuesday evening asking that money be provided for the project.

“Over the last couple of days I’ve been petitioning the residents in Parkhurst as well as Norman Gardens to get them to sign this petition that I’m going to put forward to the State Government and ask for funding to secure this road, which connects Norman Road to Boundary Road,” she said.

“This is a gazetted road and it’s not being utilised at the moment and could definitely benefit the residents of Parkhurst as well as North Rocky and Norman Gardens to have easier access to the shops or to come into North Rocky to schools and things like that.”

Ms Johnson said she collected “hundreds” of signatures and “pretty much 99 per cent” of respondents supported the idea.

“Before I decided to do this I had quite a few residents contacting me to talk about the issues in getting to Parkhurst and beyond, and I thought, ‘Even though I’m only a candidate, I can still do something about it’,” she said.

Those contacts told Ms Johnson that because of roadworks, particularly at peak hour times of the day, it took an extra 15 minutes to travel in or out of Parkhurst.

“One that came up a lot was the amount of time it takes to either get home to Parkhurst or get into town: that was mainly from Parkhurst residents,” she said.

“With a lot of the residents in Norman Gardens … they like to shop at the Woolies at Parkhurst, rather than the IGA, just because there’s a little bit more variety there.

“IGA’s still a great option, but Woolies is good for a big shop – and it is challenging to get out there.

“It’d possibly open up more opportunities in that Parkhurst centre as well for businesses.”

Rockhampton’s mayoral by-election will be held on January 23.