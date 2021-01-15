Johnson specifies economy and tourism proposals

Mayoral candidate Nyree Johnson on Friday revealed her plans for developing Rockhampton’s economy, which included an annual ‘Rockhampton Week’ to be held in Brisbane and a museum to tell the Indigenous history of the region.

“I love the Rockhampton region and as a small-business owner I want to see our region continue to grow,” she said.

“I want to attract more investment and jobs and make sure there’s more opportunities for our young people to move from education to work.”

“Council has a role in backing-in our business community, buying locally and lobbying for major project funding from the Queensland and Australian Governments.”

Mrs Johnson placed her ideas under three headings, as below.

Business and economic development

– An ‘Invest Rockhampton Fund’ meant to incentivise developments and large enterprises employing more than 100 staff to the city. The size of the fund would be determined by the council.

– A ‘New Economic Development Plan’, delivered within 12 months of taking office

– An annual ‘Rockhampton Week’ to be held in Brisbane to attract investment, government

attention, and jobs for the Rockhampton region.

– A memorandum of understanding with Livingstone Shire Council and Capricorn Enterprise on economic development co-operation.

– A quarterly economic update highlighting the council’s efforts to develop the region and assist businesses to grow.

Tourism and events

– Destination Rockhampton events and tourism fund set up so that up to $400,000 is made available each year for council-sanctioned events through a competitive process.

– Commission a feasibility study into the establishment of a new Museum of Central Queensland to celebrate the Indigenous, economic and social history of our region.

Lobbying and regional relationships

– Collaboration with neighbouring regions, including Emerald, Yeppoon, Woorabinda, Gladstone, and Biloela.

– Develop an advocacy priorities road map to collectively lobby for funding for major government initiatives, including new education facilities.