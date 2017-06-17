Johnson's make most out of new adventure

NATHAN Johnson started pulling cars apart when he was just 10-years-old with the help of his brother and cousins.

By 15 they had already done up a 1976 Torana hatchback and by 16 he had a race car which he got his licence in and raced down

It's fair to say cars have long been a passion for this local Rocky boy.

Now after 20 years as a motor mechanic Nathan, with the help of his wife Ngaire, has established his own business in Lucas St.

Moving into the 4WD repair shop and re-branding it Johnson's 4WD Repair shop has seen Nathan make his mobile mechanic business more permanent.

"I started off as a mobile mechanic in Rocky in 2015 and have been building clientele and decided it was time to come into a workshop,” he said.

"We saw this shop for sale and thought it was a pretty good buy, most of my working life has been involved with 4WD from fixing them to selling their accessories.

"However we don't just do 4WD, we do everything, all different makes and models of cars.”

However it took a while for Nathan to decide he wanted to open his own business, with the mechanic working for other companies until he gained the knowledge he wanted.

"We spent a couple of years in Longreach where he worked for Toyota and then went straight from Longreach to Brisbane and then went onto tyres and accessories,” Ngaire explained

"I did a lot of sales work in Brisbane with the accessories side of 4WD and then when the GFC come along and everything turned we decided to come back to Rocky,” Nathan added.

Ngaire who says Nathan has lived and breathed cars from the second he came out of the womb, wants customers to know they are quickly expanding.

"We've just moved into the tyres and the wheels as well,” she said.

"I don't think it was known for that previously but what we want to achieve is to have someone turn up and be able to do everything.

"If they get a service and identify they need a tyre or two we will do that on the spot, they don't have to go anywhere else.”

The shop has also branched into being a road worthy inspection station.

"I can roadworthy anything that can be register on the road so motorbikes, trailers, trucks, you name it,” Nathan said.