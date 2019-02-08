‘Cheaper than therapy and healthier than drinking’

The Queensland Choir is looking for new members.

The Queensland Choir is looking for new members.

WHAT'S cheaper than therapy, healthier than drinking and more fun than working out?

Choral singing, of course!

Or at least that's what members of the Queensland Choir reckon.

And the good news for all those with expensive therapists, drinking problems and exercise phobias is that the choir is on the look-out for new members.

"Are you in need of something to lift your spirits, improve your health, increase your circle of friends and give your creative urges an outlet? Then, join a choir," chorus master Kevin Power enthused as he launched the search for members.

Queensland Choir chorus master Kevin Power leads choristers.

"The social benefits of singing in a choir are pretty obvious," Mr Power said.

"Like any team activity it provides a strong sense of belonging and the opportunity to meet people with similar interests."

Research in recent years has shown that singing produces a range of benefits to both physical and mental health.

It boosts the amount of oxygen in the blood, increases energy levels and gives a range of muscles in the upper body a good aerobic workout.

It not only exercises the brain but is beneficial for improving breathing, posture and reducing muscle tension.

The Queensland Choir in concert.

In addition, feel-good hormones are released during singing which reduce stress and anxiety levels and lead to a more positive mental state.

"It is not surprising that choral singing is often described as cheaper than therapy, healthier than drinking, and much more fun than working out," Mr Power said.

"It is the one thing in life where feeling better is pretty much guaranteed."

The choir's 2019 season will feature major works by Handel, Beethoven, Schubert and Verdi as well as shorter and lighter music by other composers performed in major venues such as the Queensland Performing Arts Centre and the Brisbane City Hall.

Anyone interested in enjoying the benefits of singing in a choir can contact the Queensland Choir to audition.

Full details can be found on the choir's website www.qldchoir.com, by emailing enquiries@qldchoir.com or by phoning 38958188.