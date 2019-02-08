Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Queensland Choir is looking for new members.
The Queensland Choir is looking for new members.
Health

‘Cheaper than therapy and healthier than drinking’

by Damian Bathersby
8th Feb 2019 8:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT'S cheaper than therapy, healthier than drinking and more fun than working out?

Choral singing, of course!

Or at least that's what members of the Queensland Choir reckon.

And the good news for all those with expensive therapists, drinking problems and exercise phobias is that the choir is on the look-out for new members.

"Are you in need of something to lift your spirits, improve your health, increase your circle of friends and give your creative urges an outlet? Then, join a choir," chorus master Kevin Power enthused as he launched the search for members.

Queensland Choir chorus master Kevin Power leads choristers.
Queensland Choir chorus master Kevin Power leads choristers.

"The social benefits of singing in a choir are pretty obvious," Mr Power said.

"Like any team activity it provides a strong sense of belonging and the opportunity to meet people with similar interests."

Research in recent years has shown that singing produces a range of benefits to both physical and mental health.

It boosts the amount of oxygen in the blood, increases energy levels and gives a range of muscles in the upper body a good aerobic workout.

It not only exercises the brain but is beneficial for improving breathing, posture and reducing muscle tension.

The Queensland Choir in concert.
The Queensland Choir in concert.

In addition, feel-good hormones are released during singing which reduce stress and anxiety levels and lead to a more positive mental state.

"It is not surprising that choral singing is often described as cheaper than therapy, healthier than drinking, and much more fun than working out," Mr Power said.

"It is the one thing in life where feeling better is pretty much guaranteed."

The choir's 2019 season will feature major works by Handel, Beethoven, Schubert and Verdi as well as shorter and lighter music by other composers performed in major venues such as the Queensland Performing Arts Centre and the Brisbane City Hall.

Anyone interested in enjoying the benefits of singing in a choir can contact the Queensland Choir to audition.

Full details can be found on the choir's website www.qldchoir.com, by emailing enquiries@qldchoir.com or by phoning 38958188.

choir editors picks health mental health

Top Stories

    Yeppoon Lagoon vandalism frustrates community

    premium_icon Yeppoon Lagoon vandalism frustrates community

    Council News There have been numerous reports of vandalism and littering at the popular precinct

    • 8th Feb 2019 9:57 AM
    Skills and projects on agenda at Cap Business Alliance meet

    premium_icon Skills and projects on agenda at Cap Business Alliance meet

    News Meeting on the necessity to have a regional focus on skills

    • 8th Feb 2019 8:25 AM
    CQ brickie burnt by building firm collapses demands action

    premium_icon CQ brickie burnt by building firm collapses demands action

    Business JM Kelly's collapse was one of many to cost him money

    45 East St hosts first gig event tonight

    premium_icon 45 East St hosts first gig event tonight

    News TWO local names will be performing at the Rocky city event