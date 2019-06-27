Join Central Qld's Festival of the Truly Bazaar on Saturday

Cherie Stickley, Jessica Williams, Zeth Ingerson (in the cat costume), Gini Webb, Patrina Day and Robert Jurginsen look forward to the inaugural Festival of the Bazaar on Saturday.

If you go down to Rosel Park this weekend, you're in for a big surprise.

The inaugural Festival of the Bazaar will see the largest display of colourful creatures and dazzling costumes since Rockhampton's immensely popular CapriCon in April.

"It's a chance to get dressed up, raise some money for charity, but most of all have fun,” said one of the festival's organisers, Patrina Day.

The Forum of CQ Reenactors and Costuming Collective, which successfully applied for RADF funding for the event, have about two hundred people on their books.

They will host an old school boxing tent, medieval wrestling, fire twirling, belly dancing and traditional crafts such as leather purse making between 9am and 4pm on Saturday 29 June.

The festival will take place at the Depot Hill archery park, on the southern end of Quay St.

Jessica Williams admits collective members get as much a kick out of admiring each other's costuming prowess as they do parading them before the public.

"It blows my mind how much detail people put into getting every detail of what they want to look like right,” she said.

"Half the fun of belonging to this collective is the last-minute wild crafting and untamed machine sewing.”

The group members reckon they know every fabric retailer and second hand shop volunteer in town.

They swap stories about broken sewing machine needles and 'rats tails' under their bobbin plates.

"Some of the men are more into the fighting side of things, making stuff and bashing each other with axes,” said Robert Jurginsen.

"At the end of the day, it's about getting into character and being somebody else for a little while.”

Entry to the festival is $5 for adults with children under 16 admitted for free.

Proceeds go to Solider On, a charity which supports returned service personnel who suffer from PTSD, and Aussie Helpers who donate to farmers afflicted by drought and flood.

In a somewhat anachronistic twist, the medieval festival will also feature a display of classic cars.

