Join in Guinness World Record attempt at Mount Archer

INCREDIBLE SHOT: Starscape over Rockhampton taken from Mount Archer. RUSSELL PROTHERO

CROWDS are expected to gather at Mount Archer tomorrow night in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record.

The Australian National University is coordinating the event to break their own record, Most People Stargazing across Multiple Venues.

In 2015, 7690 people across 37 locations took part.

There a few nitty-gritty details for the record guidelines.

Each participant will need their own telescope/binoculars, sharing either of these items will result in disqualification.

Cloudy or rainy weather will not hamper the event, a 10 minute viewing window is only required.

Participants must be registered by going online or registering on the night.

The event is free and will include a live screening of Stargazing Live with Brian Cox.

