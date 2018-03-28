Join me and help Share the Dignity

WILL you help me Share the Dignity? The 2018 Share the Dignity drive runs from Sunday, April 1, to Monday, April 30.

The purpose of the drive is to collect donations of pads, tampons, menstrual cups, incontinence pads and sanitary underwear for women in the Australian community who are unable to meet the financial burden of their period. Share the Dignity supplies free sanitary items to more than 45,000 homeless women in Australia.

I'm encouraging everyone to help Share the Dignity by dropping off donations at the collection point in my office in Normanby St, Yeppoon.

Disaster hub

The safety of the Keppel community will be enhanced with the Palaszczuk Government's $3.35 million contribution towards the new Local Disaster Coordination Centre and Community Resilience Engagement Hub, which will be officially opened in Yeppoon today.

Krabtastic

A big evens on in the Keppel region this weekend is Krabtastic on Easter Saturday at Keppel Sands.

I'm proud to be representing Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in opening the event on Saturday after the Queensland Government contributed $10,000 to Keppel Sands Community Advancement League Inc for Krabtastic 2018.

I am also a proud sponsor of Krabtastic and the Advancement League also received thousands of dollars from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Krabtastic 2018 is expected to attract 5000 people from the local community, with a particular emphasis on engaging youth in the area.

Of key importance for Keppel Sands is that Krabtastic also showcases the produce of the area, promoting local businesses and providers.

School holidays

School holidays start on Friday and I urge the Keppel community to continue keeping a close eye on local schools during the break.

The Palaszczuk Government's School Watch program encourages everyone to help protect schools from would-be thieves, vandals and arsonists.

I am asking our community to report any suspicious activities on school grounds 24/7 by phoning 131788 or contacting the police.

While discussing holidays, we owe it to ourselves and everyone else to drive safely, particularly at this time.

The roads will be busy with travellers heading off on extended leave, so remember to be acutely aware of the Fatal Five road killers to keep you and your family safe: speeding, drink/ drug driving, seatbelts, fatigue and distraction.

Paying courtesy to our fellow drivers also goes a long way to removing the frustration which can come with holiday and/or distance travel.