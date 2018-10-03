Menu
JOIN THE CLUB: Morning Bulletin Club has got you covered

2nd Oct 2018 1:56 PM

Words from media advertising manager, Jens Kraeft:

We are currently very proud to once again present The Morning Bulletin Club for 2018/2019.

By combining your advertising, networking and entertainment needs into one per week membership investment, The Morning Bulletin Club is a total marketing solution.

Joining or renewing with The Morning Bulletin Club affords you the opportunity to see some of Australia's best speakers and entertainers, whilst accessing premium advertising opportunities.

Jens Kraeft Media Advertising Manager at News Corp

The amount of support The Morning Bulletin Club generated in its inaugural season, has assisted to strengthen the profile of our valued members as well as enriching their brand image locally, particularly through their advertising allocations.

The Morning Bulletin Club has assisted in raising much needed funds for local charities, community groups and not-for-profit organsations.

Your prime peer networking opportunities will be our key events, which have cemented their place as not only the most highly attended business events in the region, but as a fun, social, networking environment.

To join or renew your membership, please fill in our enquiry form.

Otherwise, contact your designated Bully sales rep and or contact us via Facebook, email tmbads@capnews.com.au or call us on 4930-4289.

