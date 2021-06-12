Menu
Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra
News

Join the RSO a musical journey from Earth to outer space

JANN HOULEY
12th Jun 2021 2:00 PM
Love music? Love space? Join the Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra for ‘Symphony of Space‘, a musical journey from Earth, past the planets and into the galaxies beyond.

Under the baton of guest conductor, John Foster, the Orchestra will present a diverse and exciting range of pieces: impressive classics such as ‘Jupiter’ and ‘Mars’ from Gustav Holst’s The Planet Suite and the iconic music from 2001: A Space Odyssey, alongside popular movie music including ET, Star Trek, Star Wars and Apollo 13.

The Orchestra features a wealth of local talent, with 50 classical musicians appearing on stage for this stellar event. Whether you wear your best suit or your spacesuit, this night will have something for everyone to enjoy.

Classical enthusiasts know just how powerful ‘Mars’ sounds in full orchestra, and Sci-fi fans will get a buzz hearing their favourite soundtracks live. The Orchestra also encourages musical novices to come along and discover the thrill of hearing live orchestral music.

This project is supported by Rockhampton Regional Council and the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland and the Regional Arts Development Fund, and our sponsors Triple M and The Capricornian.

  • Performing live at the Pilbeam Theatre
  • Saturday 19th June, 7:30pm
  • Tickets for sale via Pilbeam Box Office (49274111) or www.seeitlive.com.au
  • Concession, group and children’s tickets available
