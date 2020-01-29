Joint effort needed for disaster plan

LIVINGSTONE Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig has put the call out to federal and state governments to jointly commit to working more proactively with local government, fire brigades and landowners around fire management.

Cr Ludwig met with Andrew Colvin, the co-ordinator of the National Bushfire Recovery Agency, when he visited last week to discuss the immediate recovery and long-term resilience strategies.

“Taking a bipartisan approach where all three levels of government work together in partnership with local brigades and landowners to develop and fund an overarching ‘whole of region’ strategy must be the starting point,” he said.

“Working strategically from the grassroots up to advance a whole of region implementation strategy plan is just common sense.”

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig is keen to see Defence upgrade soldiers skill base to include fire fighting mooting Shoalwater as the perfect position for a pilot program

Cr Ludwig believed the approach could save millions of dollars through preventive action.

“While we will never be able to totally eliminate the wildfires, risks ‘pilot programs’ to develop and implement rolling five to 10 year fully integrated management plans, including annual maintenance funding for fire-trails and strategic fire breaks, would drastically reduce fire risk levels,” he said.

Cr Ludwig said stakeholders and rural fire service members were becoming disenfranchised by “perceived traditional top-down approach” when it comes to developing bushfire strategies and operational procedures.

“Governments can and must recognise the need to review this issue and change their approach,” he said

Cr Ludwig said there was a need for capital funding to upgrade identified rural access roads, evacuation routes, supporting infrastructure that would improve access and ­connectivity to enhance firefighting capabilities.

“A greater focus on community education and research programs will also help support property owners and residents’ understanding of how to develop their own individual resilience strategies,” he said.

BUSHFIRE SUMMIT: Queensland Senator Matt Canavan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry visited Cowie farm in Bungundarra to hear from land holders about the bushfires and talk about how the government could help.

“There is both an opportunity and an obligation for us all to work together to ensure something positive comes from these disaster events.

“The commitment has been by federal and state governments now the community needs to see is the follow-through action.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the Federal Government was keen to see “a locally-based approach” after recent forums between the fire-affected community and federal representatives.

Regarding hazard reduction, Ms Landry said she wanted to see more transparency on the ongoing progress of hazard reduction burns by the State Government.

“The feedback I constantly receive from farmers is that burns aren’t happening enough and that there are too many restrictions on land clearing,” she said.

“I also think livestock should be allowed into green zones and national parks to feed on fodder and vegetation to cut down on fuel loads.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said hazard reductions weren't able to be reached due to challenging weather conditions.

However, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said reduction burns were on target, having done nearly four million hectares of controlled burns over four years statewide.

“KPIs and national standards for mitigation burns show just how the LNP want to remove the experts from the fire equation,” she said.

Ms Lauga agreed that co-operation was integral to mitigation and management but said the Federal Government had always passed responsibility and accountability to the states.