Jolt Bakery has recipe for success at Country Carnival

BIG HIT: Rupert Collins rattles up for the runs for Jolt Bakery on the opening day of the Country Carnival in Rockhampton. Picture Jann Houley

CRICKET: Jolt Bakery has taken out the first grade turf division for the first time at the Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival.

The Wayne Clifford-captained team won its three games against Dawson Valley Taipans, The Four Skins I and Capricorn Coast to take top honours.

Thirty-six men’s teams – 16 playing on turf and 20 on concrete - took part in the three-day annual carnival which, for the first time, featured a women’s competition.

Four Skins II player Scott Pattie had to put on a dress after dropping a catch. Picture: Jann Houley

There were some impressive efforts with bat and ball.

Brendan Dunbar from My Left Foot made the most runs in the turf competition with 162, which included scores of 62 and two 50s.

The Rolleston Roosters’ Dick Anderson was the highest wicket taker with 10.

In the concrete competition, the bowling honours went to Baralaba’s Dom Scott who finished with eight.

The Ducksters’ Damon Moore made the most runs with 170, 124 of them coming in one game.

He retired at 50 but returned to the crease after every other player had batted and put on an extra 74.

Rolleston Roosters’ Alex Raguse hits out. Picture: Jann Houley

Event organiser Craig Wilkes said it was another great weekend even though the weather presented a bit of a challenge.

Rain heading into the carnival left several venues unplayable which meant some games were shortened.

“I think at the end of the day everyone was reasonably happy that we managed to get most of the games in,” Wilkes said.

“The carnival was played in good spirits and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.

“Most people I talked to said they would be back next year which is a good sign.”

While Jolt Bakery were clear winners in the top turf division, the lower ones were much closer.

North Rockhampton Tigers bowler Chloe Coombe in the inaugural women’s competition. Picture: Jann Houley

Defending champions Donovan XI won second grade on incentive points after they were one of three teams to win two of their three games.

It was the same scenario in the other two grades, with Rolleston Roosters taking out third grade and Emerald’s Lunar Lizards winning fourth grade.

The winners in the concrete grades were a little clearer cut.

Rovers took out first grade, Brennos Boys second grade, Poddy XI third grade, Ducksters fourth grade and Cols & Wals fifth grade.

Barbarians won the maiden women’s title after scoring a 23-run win over North Rockhampton Tigers in the grand final.

Gabby Macrae was named the competition’s best bowler and Alyssa Moore the best batter.