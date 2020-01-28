Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG HIT: Rupert Collins rattles up for the runs for Jolt Bakery on the opening day of the Country Carnival in Rockhampton. Picture Jann Houley
BIG HIT: Rupert Collins rattles up for the runs for Jolt Bakery on the opening day of the Country Carnival in Rockhampton. Picture Jann Houley
Sport

Jolt Bakery has recipe for success at Country Carnival

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
28th Jan 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Jolt Bakery has taken out the first grade turf division for the first time at the Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival.

The Wayne Clifford-captained team won its three games against Dawson Valley Taipans, The Four Skins I and Capricorn Coast to take top honours.

Thirty-six men’s teams – 16 playing on turf and 20 on concrete - took part in the three-day annual carnival which, for the first time, featured a women’s competition.

Four Skins II player Scott Pattie had to put on a dress after dropping a catch. Picture: Jann Houley
Four Skins II player Scott Pattie had to put on a dress after dropping a catch. Picture: Jann Houley

There were some impressive efforts with bat and ball.

Brendan Dunbar from My Left Foot made the most runs in the turf competition with 162, which included scores of 62 and two 50s.

READ: Rocky’s Country Carnival a family affair for this team

READ: Mother-daughter help team claim first women’s title

READ: Skipper’s batting brilliance sets up Big Bash win

The Rolleston Roosters’ Dick Anderson was the highest wicket taker with 10.

In the concrete competition, the bowling honours went to Baralaba’s Dom Scott who finished with eight.

The Ducksters’ Damon Moore made the most runs with 170, 124 of them coming in one game.

He retired at 50 but returned to the crease after every other player had batted and put on an extra 74.

Rolleston Roosters’ Alex Raguse hits out. Picture: Jann Houley
Rolleston Roosters’ Alex Raguse hits out. Picture: Jann Houley

Event organiser Craig Wilkes said it was another great weekend even though the weather presented a bit of a challenge.

Rain heading into the carnival left several venues unplayable which meant some games were shortened.

“I think at the end of the day everyone was reasonably happy that we managed to get most of the games in,” Wilkes said.

“The carnival was played in good spirits and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.

“Most people I talked to said they would be back next year which is a good sign.”

While Jolt Bakery were clear winners in the top turf division, the lower ones were much closer.

North Rockhampton Tigers bowler Chloe Coombe in the inaugural women’s competition. Picture: Jann Houley
North Rockhampton Tigers bowler Chloe Coombe in the inaugural women’s competition. Picture: Jann Houley

Defending champions Donovan XI won second grade on incentive points after they were one of three teams to win two of their three games.

It was the same scenario in the other two grades, with Rolleston Roosters taking out third grade and Emerald’s Lunar Lizards winning fourth grade.

The winners in the concrete grades were a little clearer cut.

Rovers took out first grade, Brennos Boys second grade, Poddy XI third grade, Ducksters fourth grade and Cols & Wals fifth grade.

Barbarians won the maiden women’s title after scoring a 23-run win over North Rockhampton Tigers in the grand final.

Gabby Macrae was named the competition’s best bowler and Alyssa Moore the best batter.

cricket frenchville sports club country carnival jolt bakery rockhampton cricket grounds
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky has some new millionaires after lotto win

        premium_icon Rocky has some new millionaires after lotto win

        News All of the information you need to know about the big win here!

        BMA charged over death of Allan Houston at Saraji mine

        premium_icon BMA charged over death of Allan Houston at Saraji mine

        Breaking Mining giant BMA charged over death of Alllan Houston at Saraji mine

        5 dogs declared dangerous as council cracks down on regos

        premium_icon 5 dogs declared dangerous as council cracks down on regos

        News Hundreds of properties inspected by local laws officers.

        Worker files $1M claim after being struck in head

        premium_icon Worker files $1M claim after being struck in head

        News Miner struck in head following mining roof collapse