Jonassen leads Brisbane Heat to WBBL semis

JESS Jonassen is leading from the front as the Brisbane Heat chase a WBBL three-peat.

The Rockhampton all-rounder has finished the regular season as the team’s leading wicket-taker with 16 and the third highest run-maker with 212 behind Georgia Redmayne (332) and Grace Harris (240).

Jonassen is in her first season as captain of the Heat, which scored seven straight wins to finish second on the ladder and lock in a semi-finals berth.

They will take on the Sydney Thunder on Thursday night, while the Melbourne Stars face the Perth Scorchers in the first semi on Wednesday night.

The grand final will be played at North Sydney Oval on Saturday night.

The Heat will head into their semi with plenty of confidence after their two weekend wins, one of them against the ladder-leading Stars on Saturday.

The Heat restricted the Stars to 5/151 before chasing down the total in the final over.

Jonassen produced her best performance of the season with the bat, blasting seven boundaries on her way to 35 off 19 balls.

The Heat backed that up with a 43-run win over the Melbourne Renegades in a rain-affected match on Sunday.

Jonassen made 16 from 16 balls as the Heat finished at 6/114.

She then took 2-6 as the Heat skittled the Renegades for just 76.

More stories

Rocky all-rounder off to winning start as Heat skipper

Another gong for Rocky’s star all-rounder

Jess on top of the world: ‘I could see the joy in her eyes’