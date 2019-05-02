New Saint came late to party

Jonathon Marsh is back in the big time. Pic: saints.com.au

Jonathon Marsh is back in the big time. Pic: saints.com.au

LATE list addition Jonathon Marsh is set to make a shock return to the AFL with St Kilda naming the former Magpie for Saturday's clash with GWS.

Marsh, 23, hasn't played AFL football for almost three years, after returning to the WAFL after a stint at Collingwood.

He joined the Saints on the eve of the season under the AFL's new supplemental selection period rules.

Marsh had spent two seasons impressing for East Fremantle - and briefly trained with Richmond over summer - before the Saints swooped.

He will help bolster a Saints backline missing not only Jake Carlisle, but also Jack Bytel who has succumbed to a season-ending back injury.

Richmond have suffered a fresh injury blow with key defender David Astbury set to miss Saturday's clash with the Western Bulldogs.

Astbury badly rolled an ankle in the Tigers' round-six win over Melbourne, coach Damien Hardwick telling reporters on Thursday it was unlikely he would take his place in the line-up at Marvel Stadium.

"He probably won't play this week ... he won't train today," Hardwick said.

David Astbury will be missing from the Tigers line-up. Pic: Michael Klein

"It was an incredible effort to play (out the game), with the size of his ankle he was lucky to get his boot back on.

"He's looking increasingly unlikely at this stage.

"He's an important play for us and we'll give him every chance but it's probably looking unlikely."

The defender is set to join premiership players Trent Cotchin (hamstring), Jack Riewoldt (knee), Jack Graham (hamstring) and Shaun Grigg (knee, hip) on the sidelines for Richmond, who are eighth with a 4-2 record heading into the game.

Port Adelaide midfielder Karl Amon is set to return from injury in Friday night's AFL clash with Collingwood at Marvel Stadium.

Port coach Ken Hinkley has revealed that Amon will take injured forward Robbie Gray's place in the team.

ROUND 7

FRIDAY MAY 3

Collingwood v PA, Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm

SATURDAY MAY 4

Melbourne v Hawthorn, MCG, 1.45pm

GWS v St K, UNSW Canberra Oval, 1.45pm

Brisbane Lions v Sydney, Gabba, 4.35pm

WB v Richmond, Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm

WC v Gold Coast, Perth Stadium, 6.10pm (local)

SUNDAY MAY 5

Carlton v NM, Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm

Geelong v Essendon, MCG, 3.20pm

Adelaide v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm (local)