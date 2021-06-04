Jones and Hadley to honour Fulton at State funeral

Radio stars Alan Jones and Ray Hadley will deliver eulogies for Bob Fulton today, as a who’s who of rugby league gathers to honour the Manly legend.

Radio stars Alan Jones and Ray Hadley will deliver eulogies for Bob Fulton today, as a who’s who of rugby league gathers to honour the Manly legend.

Leading broadcasters Alan Jones and Ray Hadley will deliver eulogies at the State funeral of rugby league great, Bob Fulton, on Friday morning.

NSW's State of Origin team and the entire Manly squad - from NRL to junior pathway players - will form a joint guard of honour for Fulton, who died on May 23 from cancer.

Sea Eagles players will have number 175 - Fulton's official club number - embroidered on their Sea Eagles shirts.

Aside from Jones and Hadley, Fulton's son, Brett, and close mate Peter Peters will also give eulogies.

Darryl Brohman, Bob Fulton, Ray Hadley and Steve Roach together in 2010.

Justice Geoff Bellew and former rugby league players Ian Schubert and Ian Barkley - who Fulton coached - will conduct readings.

Hand-written letters from Fulton's grandchildren will be laid on his casket, along with a Manly cap and a Sea Eagles flag featuring the footy legend.

It is the same flag which proudly flew at Manly Beach during the club's 75th year anniversary celebrations earlier this year.

"It will be a day that not only rugby league honours an amazing champion but indeed all of the sporting and general community will salute the Immortal that is Bobby Fulton," Peters said.

Manly godfather Ken Arthurson has flown down from the Gold Coast to attend the funeral.

The funeral will start at 10.30am inside St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney. Mourners are asked to be seated by 10.15am.

Originally published as Jones, Hadley to honour Fulton at State funeral