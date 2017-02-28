Jora: Hundreds of jobs available in Rocky region

According to job search site Jora, there are nearly 800 jobs up for grabs in the Rocky region.

CLOSE TO 800 jobs are available in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions right now according to job search website Jora Australia.

Jora Australia is an Australian-based search engine for jobs which allows users to search for career opportunities from many different jobs sites including Seek, Indeed, Adunza, CareerOne, SmartJobs and even Gumtree.

From retail to the mining industry, according to Jora, there are 795 positions available within 50km of the Rockhampton region at the moment.

All of these positions were listed within the last 30 days, with 217 listed in the last week alone and nearly 30 listed in the last 24 hours.

Here's 10 positions listed recently on the site.

1. Retail Management

The Reject Shop are opening a new store in Yeppoon and are searching for a Store Manager and Assistant Store Manager.

This is truly a fast paced and hands on retail management role, focusing on the following:

The successful day to day operations of a high-volume retail store.

Developing, mentoring and motivating a team of direct reports to reach their full potential.

Driving and exceeding store sales and budgets whilst minimising the cost of doing business.

Setting standards for delivering an exceptional level of customer service and an unbeatable in-store shopping experience to our valued customers.

Implementing and maintaining an exceptional level of merchandising and store presentation standards.

Promoting and leading a strong focus on workplace health and safety in-store.

To apply, click here.

2. Labourer

EarthworX Australia Wide are seeking a labourer to install telecommunication infrastructure.

To be considered for this role you must meet or exceed the following criteria:

HR Truck Licence

Construction Card (White/Blue)

Current First Aid (CPR)

Be reliable, punctual & keen to work in varying environments.

Work in Semi & Remote areas

Be physically fit to preform manual handling to work in a team or unsupervised

To apply, click here.

3. Bookkeeper

A local accounting firm is seeking a client bookkeeper to become a part of their bookkeeping division, managing their clients' accounts needs.

Must have a working knowledge of MYOB and Xero to assist with varying client bookkeeping needs such as:

Accounts payable and receivable

Payroll and superannuation

Accounts reconciliation

Bank reconciliations

Journal preparation

BAS preparation

Reporting as required

To apply, click here.

4. Yard Maintenance Field Officer

CentacareCQ has an opportunity for a part-time Yard Maintenance Field Officer to join its dedicated Community Services team, based in Rockhampton (minimum of 20hrs - up to 70hrs per fortnight).

This role involves the delivery of quality yard maintenances services to a range of CentacareCQ clients. You will work with a supportive team and undertake professional development as needed.

Duties include:

Mowing lawns with both push mowers and zero turn ride-on mowers

Operating yard maintenance equipment, including edges, trimmers, pruners, hedgers, chainsaws and blower vacs

Trimming trees, edges and hedges and removing green waste

Cleaning of gutters and solar panels (work at height with appropriate training)

Utilising emails, booking system and receipt book

Completing and filing relevant paperwork

To apply, click here.

5. Sales Assistants

Smokemart and GiftBox is Australia's leading Tobacco and Giftware Retailer with circa 100 stores across Australia and over 30 years of successful retail experience.

Due to ongoing business growth, an opportunity has become available to form part of the team in Allenstown as a Sales Assistant.

The sales team reports directly to the Store Manager and holds full accountability for upholding store standards and achieving sales targets.

Key Responsibilities Include:

Achieve Set Sales Targets;

Cash Handling;

Stock Control, Sales and quality management;

Strong customer service focus; and

Other duties as reasonably required

To apply, click here.

6. Administration Assistant

Campbells Rockhampton are seeking a well rounded administration team member to handle banking, customer queries and store branch administration.

The role will include:

Checking off and counting monies from deliveries

Debtor banking including cash and cheques

Processing and banking credit card payments

Banking reconciliation

Handling customer account queries

End of Day reconciliation

Serving customers on POS

Customer enquiries/basic admin duties

Store assistance where required

To apply, click here.

7. Service Manager

Farm and Garden Products has an exciting opportunity for a service manager to join their team in Rockhampton.

You will be responsible for the efficient running of the service department.

These responsibilities will include:

Managing the daily tasks for the team of service technicians.

Maintaining strong relationships with customers.

Motivating and mentoring the service team to achieve targets.

To apply, click here.

8. Auto Spares Sales Person

An auto spares sales person is sought for a business in the Rockhampton CBD.

Excellent knowledge of auto spares is essential for this position.

Other Requirements:

Prior experience in Auto spares sales.

Good customer service skills

To be able to handle multiple phone calls

Conduct Ebay selling

Strong communication Skills.

Auto spares delivery- Driving license

Work collaboratively with other staff.

To apply, click here.

9. Casual Retail

Strandbags is an Australian grown success story, operating over 300 stores across Australia and New Zealand.

They are currently seeking casual sales staff to work various shifts across the retail trading week at their Rockhampton store.

They are looking for strong retailers who are 100% customer and sales focused.

To be successful you must:

Have minimum 2 years selling experience

Have customer service experience

Be a mature, flexible and energetic team player

Have full availability across all retail hours including weekdays, weekends and late nights

Must have fashion/fashion accessories or travel experience

To apply, click here.

10. Retail Sales Assistant

Connor is rapidly expanding and is looking for a dynamic and sales focused Casual Sales Assistant to join their Rockhampton team.

Connor has grown its portfolio to over 130 stores nationally and has no intentions of slowing down.

Their successful team enjoys much higher than average financial rewards, the more successful we are, the more we earn.

This is of course over and above standard pay conditions. There are also generous clothing discounts.

Apply if you:

Are passionate about customer service

Are driven to exceed company set budgets and KPI's

Have an interest in fashion and trends

Take pride in your personal style and presentation

Want to further your career in retail in a fast paced, performance based environment

Applicants must have previous retail experience preferably in the fashion industry.

To apply, click here.