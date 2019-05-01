Thrones character deserved that death

In the end, it had to be by her side.

Jorah Mormont was a complex and flawed character but, by journey's end, he was also a man redeemed.

So to go down in battle, fighting alongside, and protecting his queen, it was a very good death. It's not a death he would've deserved a few years ago.

One of several characters on Game of Thrones to have had a redemptive arc over the course of the show's eight seasons, the former Lord of Bear Island may have had the most compelling one, yes, even more than Jaime Lannister.

His path led him astray and then back home to the land of his ancestors where he finally found peace, of a sorts.

His love for Daenerys, a web of unrequited romance, loyalty and respect, is what saved him and doomed him.

Game of Thrones final season. Iain Glen. Picture: Helen Sloan / HBO

Earlier this year, Iain Glen chatted to news.com.au about the complicated feelings Jorah had for Daenerys, and of being relegated to the friend zone.

"Jorah has always really, really admired her as having the potential of being a great and benign leader in this world which there were always lots of not necessarily well-intentioned people vying for the Iron Throne," Glen said.

"He saw that and he fell in love with her. I think he was always in love with her really."

When Daenerys first met Jorah in the series pilot, he was a man who had been exiled from Westeros for selling poachers into slavery, an illegal act that brought great disgrace to his family, House Mormont.

Jorah had the most compelling redemptive arc in the series (Helen Sloan/HBO via AP)

From the moment we met Jorah, he has been a man looking for redemption. He didn't always make the right choices - he spied on Dany, feeding information back to Varys and Robert Baratheon, in the early days before a change of heart led him to cast off his double-dealing ways.

When she discovered his initial betrayal years later, she banished him and he was crushed. Trying to win his way back into her good graces, he kidnaps Tyrion Lannister as a peace offering - but you have to wonder what his real motivations were.

Was it just to be near her so he could have a shot romantically? Or was it truly to support this woman in her ambitions?

It took a few more attempts for Jorah to truly reconcile with Dany, a journey that involved daring rescues and the painful cure for dragon scale he endured.

Jorah, moments from his very good death. Picture: Supplied/ Foxtel

"There was a physical element within his love for her," Glen said. "But that wasn't reciprocated, and he needed, in a nutshell, to be rejected by her for him to come to a realisation that actually is was good enough to be welcomed back inside her good favour.

"And to be part of her desire to succeed, and to just support her without the sexual element, without the physical element.

"When he was forgiven, I think he was very happy to occupy that role."

It's significant then, that in the second episode of this season, Jorah's character arc reached two points.

The first was that he advised Dany with honesty about Tyrion - urging her to stick with him. It was an entirely selfless act when the Jorah of a few years ago would've used his position to advocate for himself.

The second was Sam giving Jorah the Tarly family sword, Heartsbane. This time, Jorah knew he could accept it, when previously he was unable to accept Jon's offer to return the Mormont family sword, Longclaw, to Jorah.

He knew he had been redeemed. And when a character reaches that point, when he is at peace with who he is, then a death in battle protecting the person most important to him is, indeed, the kind of death he's finally worthy of.

