AFL

Sun still rises for Jordan Murdoch

by LACHIE YOUNG
7th Nov 2018 10:37 AM
Jordan Murdoch has signed with the Suns. Picture: Peter Ristevski
GOLD Coast have signed former Geelong midfielder Jordan Murdoch as a delisted free agent.

The 26-year-old will join the Suns on a three-year deal after being delisted by the Cats last month.

Gold Coast list and strategy manager Craig Cameron said Murdoch's senior experience would be a welcome addition to the Suns.

"Jordan provides us with elite speed and foot skills to add balance to our midfield," Cameron said.

"He is a man of great character, has experience in a strong program at Geelong and will help to drive the professional standards here at the club.

"We've begun this off-season implementing a long-term strategy for this football club to ensure we have good balance across our entire list."

Murdoch was selected by Geelong with pick 48 in the 2011 draft and played 108 games for the Cats.

