Jordein Alvoen knows she faces higher health risks

HEALTHY CHOICE: Jordein Alvoen, TCC's Indigenous liaison officer, decided to take on CQ Health's latest challenge which is a part of the Destination 2030 project.

BEING indigenous, Jordein Alvoen knows she is at higher risk of diabetes and other chronic diseases.

That's why The Cathedral College indigenous liaison officer decided to take on CQ Health's latest challenge which is a part of the Destination 2030 project.

The challenge aims to improve the overall health of Central Queenslanders with our life expectancy two years less than the state average for males, one for females, and 12 years less for the local indigenous population.

Sign-up for the challenge kicked off yesterday at the Rockhampton Hospital after the Mackay region challenged CQ to beat their efforts in weight loss during the challenge.

The challenge starts on June 18, and will run for 16 weeks into October.

Ms Alvoen said she and 13 other The Cathedral College staff members were taking part in the challenge.

"We wanted to make our health a priority so we joined up to the program to lose weight and get healthy," she said.

"We've had a weigh-in, checked our blood pressure and our sugar, and we will continue to monitor that throughout the 16 weeks."

Ms Alvoen said she wanted to lead by example for her students, especially considering they were already involved in programs like Deadly Choices.

"Obviously being indigenous I am at a higher risk of diabetes and chronic diseases so it is good to get those health checks and be a good example," she said.

Central Queensland Health chief executive Steve Williamson, who is also on board the challenge, said he would not be able to contribute much in the weight loss category, but he would make every step count.

"It is our aim to make Central Queenslanders among the healthiest people in Australia as part of our long-term plan Destination 2030: Great care for Central Queenslanders, and to close the significant life expectancy gap for this region's residents," Mr Williamson said.

"Obviously this is a target that needs action from the whole community, it's not something we can achieve on our own.

"We're hoping this challenge can be the catalyst for some friendly competition leading to a more active, and healthier, community."

A free online tool has been designed by CQUniversity's 10,000 Steps program to enable the measuring and tracking of challenge participants. Steps, weight and waist girth will be recorded and used to determine the challenge winner.

Individual measurements will be private, but the combined totals will be available online for everyone to view.

CQ Health staff from Gladstone to Yeppoon, Biloela to Emerald, and all points in between have started registering and the community is encouraged to get online and join the campaign at www.10000steps.org.au.

"I know there's been a lot of interest from our health workers right across Central Queensland, and we'd love our fellow community members to get on board and show Mackay what we're made of," Mr Williamson said.