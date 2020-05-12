JORDIE’S COLUMN: Kindness has domino effect

UNEXPECTED kindness is the most powerful, least costly, and most underrated agent of human change” – Bob Kerrey

With the world having to adapt to new and potentially life-altering changes triggered by this pandemic, we are so much more aware of the little invisible things that can make a visible difference in the world.

However, there is one thing we should not shy away from passing on to each other and spreading around far and wide. Kindness.

Kindness is highly contagious. It works like a domino effect.

May 8 was Dolly’s Day. A day painted with peace, reflection, powerful messages, and shades of blue in honour of a beautiful young girl we lost way too soon because of bullying. Unconditional kindness should exist in every day but this particular day is sacred. It reminds us that our actions, however insignificant they may seem, can have a monumental impact on the people around us so it’s best we make them positive ones.

Anyone out there who thinks it’s okay to tear others apart to make yourself feel better, get used to your own company because you’re setting yourself up for a lonely life. People who take their own insecurities out on other people because they don’t know how to face them themselves are walking a dangerous path and have a lot of progress to make on a personal level. Everyone has insecurities, kind people just don’t let them taint their treatment of others.

What I absolutely cannot stand is that we have children being ‘raised’ thinking it’s okay to be cruel to others. We have bullies and cyberbullies who thrive off seeing others suffer. It is sickening and not doing anything about it is just as bad as being a bully’s accomplice. These kids are going to outgrow that schoolyard and they’ll become the little fish again in a big pond but the rude shock will come when they realise communities don’t appreciate cruel individuals.

Adults need to take responsibility and be better role models for children. We need to turn this world and this twisted idea of ‘kids just being kids’ around. We cannot have any child growing up feeling like they are worthless or unwanted. They are our future and we need to protect them along with their wellbeing, safety, and right to live long happy lives.

“Wherever there is a human in need, there is an opportunity for kindness and to make a difference” – Kevin Heath

We all play a vital role in shaping the world we live in. We need to step up and take a stand against anything or anyone that threatens our peace and prosperity. We need to stop protecting evil people who need to be held accountable for their actions. Living a good life starts with being surrounded by good people. Kind souls burn brighter and kind hearts beat stronger. To make a change around us, we have to start with ourselves and our actions. Do it for you, do it for the people around you, do it for Dolly.