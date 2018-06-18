Menu
Jorge Lorenzo celebrates on the podium next to Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi.
Motor Sports

Lorenzo wins amid Catalunya carnage

18th Jun 2018 10:44 AM

DUCATI'S Jorge Lorenzo powered from pole to claim victory in a second straight race at the Grand Prix of Catalunya, ahead of championship leader Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi.

The three-time world MotoGP champion won at Mugello last time out in his first win for Ducati, and celebrated his win on Sunday night at Montmelo wildly after a race in which half the competitors failed to finish.

After seven of the season's 19 races, Lorenzo stands seventh in the overall standings on 66 points, with Marquez atop the pile on 115, followed by Rossi (88) and Maverick Vinales (77).

Lorenzo, who will quit Ducati to join up with Marquez at Honda next season, finished 4.479 seconds ahead of Marquez, with Rossi at almost 7 seconds.

Marquez and Suzuki's Italian rider Andrea Iannone briefly passed Lorenzo before the latter regained the lead and led through to the finish line.

"In claiming a second straight victory it's incredible to see how things can change so quickly," Lorenzo said.

His teammate Andrea Dovizioso crashed after 10 laps, a big blow for last season's runner-up who has failed to finish three of his last four races.

Marquez was left satisfied with his showing.

"It was tough to beat the Ducatis here but the most important thing is that we've increased our lead in the championship," he said.

Earlier in the day, French youngster Fabio Quartararo of Speed Up won the Moto2 for his first ever Grand Prix victory.

The 19-year-old started from pole position and beat Portugal's KTM rider Miguel Oliveira by 2.492 seconds, with Spaniard Alex Marquez of Kalex third at 3.485 seconds.

Italy's Francesco Bagnaia still tops the standings for Kalex by a single point from Oliveira and 25 ahead of Marquez in third.

Italy's Enea Bastianini of Honda edged to Moto3 victory in a race marked by a string of crashes.

Setting off from pole position, the 20-year-old finished 0.167 seconds ahead of compatriot and Marco Bezzecchi with Argentine Gabriel Rodrigo a further 0.003 seconds back in third.

KTM's Bezzechi increased his lead in the standings to 19 points over Fabio Di Giannantonio, who finished seventh, while fellow title contenders Jorge Martin and Aron Canet crashed out.

