Jorginho of Chelsea controls the ball.
Sport

Jorginho stars in Chelsea debut

by Anthony Chapman
24th Jul 2018 1:02 PM

NEW Chelsea star Jorginho had a debut to remember, completing an astonishing 98 passes during his debut against Perth Glory on Monday night.

The Italian midfielder played the first half of Maurizio Sarri's maiden game at the helm.

And the incredible stat means Jorginho averaged a completed pass every 27 seconds during the 1-0 win in Perth.

The 25-year-old had Blues fans drooling when he arrived in a £57 million (AU$101 million) deal from Napoli earlier this month.

Jorginho was widely expected to link up with Premier League champions Manchester City instead.

But he snubbed Pep Guardiola at the final hour in favour of a Stamford Bridge switch once former boss Sarri had been confirmed as Antonio Conte's replacement.

And supporters couldn't help themselves from praising Jorginho's first performance in a Chelsea shirt, with one saying: "Damn Jorginho controls that midfield as if he has been there for a long time."

Another wrote: "In his first 10 minutes in a Chelsea shirt, Jorginho averaged a pass every 18 seconds. Can't wait for the season to start. Sarri-ball."

Jorginho of Chelsea during the friendly match against Perth Glory.
One frustrated City fan fumed: "Ffs Jorginho is unreal man, we should have went all out for him."

A fair Manchester United fan added: "Jorginho is the closest thing to Michael Carrick you will find. Fair play for Chelsea for snapping him (up)."

chelsea football jorginho perth glory soccer

