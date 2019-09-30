Josh Green comes out on top again at Enduro-X

ENDURO-X: Australian off-road ace Josh Green put on a master class as he raced to a third straight victory at the Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club’s annual Yeppoon Enduro-X.

Green and fellow pro rider Fraser Higlett added some star power to the event, which is now in its fourth year.

The 2019 edition, sponsored by Chauvel Industrial Services, proved a hit with competitors and spectators alike.

Green has been to the event for the past three years, Higlett has been to all four.

Not surprisingly, they went one-two in the pro class. They also rode in expert class to get some more bike time as they prepare to represent Australia in the International Six Days Enduro in Portugal.

Enduro-X, Aaron Hutton and Fraser Higlett.

Green was clearly happy to be back racing at Yeppoon, and had high praise for the event and the track.

The 29-year-old New South Welshaman makes a “working holiday” out of his northern sojourn, spending more than a week here.

He ran a coaching clinic last Wednesday and raced on Saturday and in between is spending time exploring the sights of the Capricorn Coast.

“I got up here last Tuesday and I’m here until Wednesday (of next week).

“I’m staying in Yeppoon and I’ll probably go to Keppel again. I’ve been there a couple of times and it’s beautiful over there.

“I like coming up to north Queensland. I don’t get up here very often so it’s nice to get up here and check it all out.”

Green (pictured above) said he enjoyed racing on the Yeppoon track, which presented plenty of challenges.

“They always mix it up and change things and all in all it’s really good and it’s a lot of fun,” he said.

“There’s not many tracks I can go to where I’ve got all of these obstacles.

“It’s pretty intense racing and in an event scheme of things, it’s world-class.”

Green started in motocross when he was seven, and made the switch to full enduro when he was about 16.

He has been racing professionally for 10 years, and has competed in a world championship in Europe and the challenging Finke and Hattah desert races.

He said it was hard to single out the greatest achievement of his impressive career.

“Winning the world title with Team Australia in 2015 was a pretty big one. It was the first time Australia had won a world championship in what we do so to get gold with those guys was really cool,” he said.

“Obviously I’ve got a couple of Australian titles and some desert racing titles that I’m pretty proud of.

“I couldn’t really name one event. My whole career I’ve been pushing pretty hard and I’m pretty happy with where I’m at.”

See full results, more photos in tomorrow’s edition.