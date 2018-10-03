Menu
Josh Hazlewood has been named to play on Thursday.
Cricket

Hazlewood locked in to make injury return

by Jacob Kuriype
3rd Oct 2018 2:55 PM

NEW South Wales' one-day cup hopes have received a timely boost, with Australia quick Josh Hazlewood locked in to play Thursday's qualifying final against Victoria at Drummoyne (2pm EST).

Hazlewood has been out of action since the end of the Test tour of South Africa in April due to a stress fracture in his back. The injury ruled him out of playing in July's limited-overs tour of England and the current Test series against Pakistan but he has been given the all-clear to return to playing to duties for the Blues.

"It's probably been the longest period of the last five or six years where I haven't played a game," Hazlewood, who has been bowling in the nets for a month now, said.

"You can bowl in the nets all you like but I think getting back out in the middle...there's a few things you can't replicate in training.

"It's just about getting that rust out and hopefully bowling well (and) contribute to a few wins."

His fellow Australia quick Pat Cummins returned from an injury of his own for NSW against Queensland on Monday.

The pair's return to action is well timed for NSW, which takes back-to-back wins into Thursday's match against Victoria.

