Josh Holt was devastated when 10 News First recently axed its local Brisbane bulletin. But now he’s secured himself an exciting new national role.

After a seven-year stint in the River City, 10 News First's Brisbane weather presenter Josh Holt is headed back to his hometown of Sydney in a new national role.

Josh Holt with fiance Skye Davis.

Holt has been tapped on the shoulder to present the weather for Brisbane, Sydney and Perth on the new weekday bulletin alongside newsreaders Sandra Sully and Tim Burke.

The Sydney-based 90-minute bulletin debuts next Monday but it's understood Holt will present from Brisbane for the time being until timing and restrictions allow him to relocate.

Channel 10 weather presenter Tim Bailey, who recently lost his job.

10 News First's Melbourne and Adelaide bulletin will be presented by Adelaide's Kate Freebairn to be based in Melbourne.

Network 10's Director of News Content Ross Dagan said, "We are delighted that two talented and familiar faces from our existing Queensland and Adelaide weekday bulletins continue with the network in our two weather presenting and production hubs. This change is possible because we've evolved our plan for weather, so it mirrors that of news and sport."

Josh Holt and Ten colleague Georgina Lewis. Picture: Claudia Baxter

10 News First's current Brisbane bulletin wraps up this Friday.

*Check out A-List Confidential in The Sunday Mail this weekend for an exclusive interview with Josh Holt about his new role.

Originally published as Josh Holt to be the new Tim Bailey