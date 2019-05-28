The mad man carrying Maroons’ enforcer torch

Arthur Beetson, Greg Dowling, Shane Webcke, Peter Civoniceva, Cameron Smith, Matt Scott and now ... who?

Who is the leader of Queensland's new-look forward pack?

That charismatic figure who may not have a "c'' beside his name but, by word or action, shows the way in the engine room.

Dylan Napa may be the competitions biggest hitter, Jai Arrow has the work rate, Matt Gillett the experience and youngster David Fifita the promise but there is no standout "follow me boys'' member of the pack.

Josh McGuire takes on three Blues. Picture: Getty

Which is why it might be time for Josh McGuire to step into the breach.

Since joining the Cowboys this season McGuire has been a pacesetter in the revealing statistical category Post Contact Metres.

Rarely has there been a better gauge of a man's fighting heart for these metres are gained in blood after initial contact in the tackle.

McGuire has been averaging 60 post contact metres a game for the Cowboys which has him in elite company.

The keg on legs.

Greg Dowling carts the ball up.

After a decade of NRL and an Origin career which spans five years, at age 29 this is his time.

But the lack of a standout, four square front-row leader is one feature of the squad.

Former Origin hard man Trevor Gillmeister noticed a dearth of props in the Queensland set-up several years ago and still wonders whether specialist guidance can be offered to the stars of the present and future.

"I spoke to (Queensland selection chairman) Gene Miles a few years about the fact that there was not a lot of (top) front-rowers around,'' Gillmeister said.

"Without them you can't win and I wondered if we needed to fast track them by getting Shane Webcke or Petero (Civoniceva) in to talk to them.

Matt Scott led Queensland’s pack for years. Picture: Darren England

"Having said that I think Josh Papalii is in the best form of his career. Queensland were lucky to have Matt Scott who I rated the best prop going around for 10 years.

"I spoke to a lot of the NSW blokes who came into the Australian camp who agreed with that. He did not say much. He made others players better. He led by example.''

The best leaders often do.