Journals connect community though storytelling and art

Locals of all ages will have the opportunity to "connect with community through storytelling and art” at Oak Tree Retirement Village in the new year.

The Norman Gardens workshops - to be held January 23, 24 and 25 next year - were funded by a regional arts development grants recently approved by Rockhampton's council.

The Journal Project, which began in San Francisco, is in its eighteenth year of helping people have fun and discover connections they may never have thought of before.

Under the guidance of artist Peta Lloyd, participants will use unconventional methods to print, collage and bind a small journal in a two-hour session between 10am and 12 noon.

"You will have the option to take your journals home for personal use, or include them in our 'Read it, Write in it, Pass it on Project' where you will be able to let go of your wonderful work and let your journal travel on a journey of discovery wherever it may lead,” Ms Lloyd said.

Each workshop will be different so participants can take part in as many as they like.

1. Write a story, a poem, a quote, a diary entry, a personal reflection, leave a message for somebody, write about what you're grateful for...your passion, your dreams, your lifetime 'if only'

2. Create some art - draw, doodle, sketch, collage, use paints, pencil, crayons, glitter etc. to express yourself!

3. Collage can be anything from your bus ticket to a photo or a pretty piece of serviette, fabric pieces, brown paper or wrapping paper, whatever works for you.

4. The topic is your choice, here are a few ideas: family, pets, the weather, your favourite place, how do you stay connected with your family and friends, with the community, with nature? - the project has the broad theme of: connectivity, please interpret this as you wish.

The workshops cost 10 per person or $20 per multi-generational group of 4 which includes morning tea and a light lunch.

RSVP: Desley Cowley on 0400 824 936

You can read more about this project at http://1000journals.com