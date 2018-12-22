Journo's congratulations and praise well deserved

ABC ICON: Paul Robinson says goodbye to Rockhampton on ABC Capricornia where he worked in the newsroom for 21 years.

ABC ICON: Paul Robinson says goodbye to Rockhampton on ABC Capricornia where he worked in the newsroom for 21 years.

CONGRATULATIONS on your coverage of local ABC icon Paul Robinson's retirement.

Jacqui Mackay's description of him as a "kind soul” is spot on.

Having dealt with hundreds of journos over a nearly three decade public office career, I can say that, regardless of the hour or issue, Paul always carried himself with professionalism and courtesy.

He proved that to be effective you did not have to shove the microphone in someone's face or yell out the loudest and most offensive question.

Paul had a unique way of getting to the bottom of an issue with his respectful questioning often leading the interviewee down paths he / she did not expect nor wish to go.

That is artful journalism.

That Jacqui invited Paul to read the news one last time was a generous and fitting tribute to this honourable, personable and reliable reporter.

All the best for a long, happy and healthy retirement Paul.

Robert Schwarten, Rockhampton