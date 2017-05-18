19°
News

Give Adani a $320m 'royalty holiday' says Barnaby Joyce

Andrea Davy
and John McCarthy | 18th May 2017 4:24 PM Updated: 5:58 PM
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce speaking at the Rural Press Club in Brisbane.
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce speaking at the Rural Press Club in Brisbane. Andrea Davy

DEPUTY prime minister Barnaby Joyce has backed the alleged "royalty holiday" agreement that would see Queensland lose out on about $320 million from mining giant Adani.

Mr Joyce's comments follow an ABC report claiming the Indian mining company was offered a deal by the State to pay only $2 million a year in royalties once the $21 billion project starts.

Adani was quick to claim they would "pay every cent of its full royalties bill for the Carmichael mine", but also stated the "Queensland Governments of all political persuasions have used royalty agreements to enable such projects in Queensland".

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the royalty arrangements had not been finalised but when pressed on the issue of whether the state had offered the Indian mining company a royalty holiday she said: "what we know about this project is that it is vital for regional jobs".

Mr Joyce was clear on his support for the agreement.

"I think you have to get the Galilee Basin developed and this is going to assist in that," he said.

"The first mover in is always the hardest to get.

"Once you get the first mover in, then the others will follow and then the money moves in and the wealth moves in."

 

However, Mr Joyce didn't confirm whether Adani would receive money from the Federal Government's $5 billion Northern Australian Infrastructure Fund.

"That's an independent statutory body, so I will let them make a decision," he said.

"What I can say is we have $5 billion on the table and we are looking for clients.

"We are very encouraged by the work Adani is doing and so are the people of Central Queensland, and we are backing the Central Queenslanders and making sure we can do what's within our power to make sure this project is rolling along."

Mr Joyce stressed the Carmichael Mine project would create jobs throughout Australia, not just in the Galilee Basin.

"Just look at Adani itself. If that project moves forward it will produce 800km of rail line.

"Guess where they are going to produce that? Marion.

"People in Marion, South Australia will keep their jobs because of a coal mine that's being built in Queensland."

Topics:  adani annastacia palaszczuk barnaby joyce carmichael coal mine editors picks galilee basin northern australia infrastructure fund royalty holiday

