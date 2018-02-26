Joyce resigns: Landry whips Nationals into shape

LNP Chief Whip Michelle Landry is today responsible for coordinating the votes as the National Party decide who will be elected their new leader.

LNP Chief Whip Michelle Landry is today responsible for coordinating the votes as the National Party decide who will be elected their new leader.

MEMBER for Capricornia Michelle Landry will be "pleased when today is over" after her good friend Barnaby Joyce stands down as Deputy Prime Minister.

The LNP Chief Whip is today responsible for coordinating the votes as the National Party decide who will be elected their new leader.

Ms Landry called today's meeting in Canberra following Mr Joyce's announcement he would resign as party leader and Deputy Prime Minister, effective today.

On Friday, Ms Landry said the party would be deprived of a "great leader".

"A lot of time has been put into this issue," Ms Landry said yesterday, as she explained the process to decide who will replace Mr Joyce.

From 8am today. party members wishing to nominate for the leadership position will then be asked to do so.

"There may be just one, there may be a couple that put their hand up; if there's one person, the party will vote on that and they will become our new leader," Ms Landry said.

Ms Landry said if there were three candidates, each candidate would speak for three to five minutes, without the others being in the room, and then the party would vote.

The candidate with the lowest votes is decided before the final two are pitted against each other for the position.

Ms Landry knows of a couple of party members who have put their hat in the ring including Michael McCormack and David Gillespie.

L-R Michelle Landry and Barnaby Joyce in Rockhampton to talk about Rookwood Weir. Chris Ison ROK030817crookwood1

"Until they officially nominate tomorrow, people can change their mind, they might think they haven't got enough numbers and so they may not actually run," Ms Landry said.

"In the past, we really haven't had any leadership challenges, it's usually just been one person steps forward to be leader."

The Press Gallery is then invited in to receive a statement from the party where the new leader will be introduced.

Ms Landry said once the new leader was decided, discussions would need to take place about "a new agreement between the Liberals and the Nationals... or just how they want to see things happen".

"There'll probably be a bit of a change around with some of the portfolios as well because we'll be getting extra people in because Barnaby has stepped aside from the ministry," Ms Landry said.

Ms Landry said it would take between half an hour to an hour for votes to be organised within the party.

"I'm hoping that it will be a short and sweet meeting, we get our new leader elected very soon," Ms Landry said.

Ms Landry said the regular National Party room meeting will also be held at 10.30am this morning.

She said Rockhampton-based Senator Matt Canavan would not run for leader as he is in the Senate, and usually only a member of the House of Representatives would be able to.

Ms Landry responded to George Christensen's calls for the National Party to break away from the Liberal Party,

"I think it has been a very successful Coalition for the last 90 years," Ms Landry said.

"It's a very powerful force when we all work together as a joint party room and I would like for that to continue."

Ms Landry looked forward to discussing issues such as Rookwood Weir in a media conference rather than "leadership issues in Canberra".