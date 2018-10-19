JT releases autobiography in Rocky:'An insight into my life'

IT SEEMED like most of Rockhampton's rugby league fans had poured into Big W this afternoon, all eager to get up close and personal with the legendary Johnathan Thurston.

With swarms of fans chanting his affectionate nickname 'J.T.' and an array of balloons filling the store, the league mega-star smiled and greeted fans at his book launch.

The new book is a self-named autobiography, set to give his passionate fans a glimpse behind the scenes into the life of one of the country's most beloved sporting icons.

Chatting to media before bracing the crowds, Johnathan spoke about how excited he was to be in the Beef Capital not only to promote his book but to bring his An Evening With Johnathan Thurston national tour to the Pilbeam Theatre.

"I've got the show and the book signing. There's a fair crowd out there and it's exciting to be here in Rocky,” he said.

"Central Queensland produces a lot of rugby league talent and no doubt will continue to do that in the future.

"There's a few [CQ] boys playing in the Test this weekend and hopefully they will do well for us.”

The former North Queensland Cowboys half-back, Kangaroos and Maroons star announced his retirement this year after a stellar 16-year career.

It was a meteoric rise that saw him not only reach to the greatest heights of NRL success, but also steal the hearts of league fans across the country.

Johnathan Thurston in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK191018athursto

Since retiring, his life has not yet slowed down, with his tour set to take him around the country, talking to fans about his life in and out of the footy field's spotlight.

"It's been extremely busy but I wouldn't have it any other way,” he said.

"I've got a fair few things the next couple of months and I'm just looking forward to getting into that through to Christmas.

"Then I'm looking forward to the next chapter of my life.”

Johnathan was eager to visit more communities to share the background to his high-profile career with his fans.

"I only just started [the national tour] so I'm still feeling pretty fresh at this stage,” he said.

"I've obviously got a lot of fans around the country that have supported me over a number of years so it's nice I can do these shows and say 'thank-you' for all the support they've shown me.”

Johnathan Thurston: The Autobiography is set to be a tell-all that the man himself thinks fans will be sure to sink their teeth into.

"It covers a whole range of things,” he said.

"There's obviously some stories, different camps, my childhood, some controversy, everyone will get an insight into my life.”