JT tells all on his Rocky visit

Johnathan Thurston: “Probably the hardest part about the next chapter of my life... has been the amount of time I’ve spent away from home.” Picture: Alix Sweeney

FRAPPE Fridays and Pancake Sundays are a special part of Johnathan Thurston’s regime now.

The league legend is wearing many different hats after retiring from football in 2018 but it’s clear that of ‘family man’ is one he truly cherishes.

The 36 year old was in Rockhampton at the weekend to attend Helloworld Travel’s expo at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

There were 28 suppliers on-site offering information on everything from flights to safaris.

Thurston posed for photos, signed autographs and shared some inspiration with countless fans.

“Rocky’s a big rugby league town so it’s nice to be here on behalf of Helloworld Travel,” he said.

Johnathan Thurston with Maverick and Olivia Volling at the travel expo at the Rockhampton Leagues Club. Picture: Contributed.

“Obviously the tourism industry’s doing it tough with the bushfires and the coronavirus so it’s about making people aware that there’s still a lot of great travel opportunities out there.

“It’s good to see that a lot of people are coming through the doors.”

Thurston nominated his three favourite destinations; two at home and one abroad.

“I love getting to Magnetic Island, which is just off Townsville,” he said.

“New York City is my dream holiday. I’ve been there a few times and Central Park is where I proposed to my now wife.

“We were married on Whitehaven Beach in 2015 so the Whitsundays obviously holds a special place in the hearts of both of us.”

Thurston has found life after football “extremely busy”.

He has business interests, does rugby league commentary, works with his academy which is an employment and education zone, and is in high demand as a guest speaker.

“Life’s extremely busy,” he said.

“I just got back from England on Wednesday. I was over there for a week and a half doing some appearances.

Johnathan Thurston with his family - wife Sam and daughters Frankie, Charlie, Lillie and Remie - after his statue was unveiled at Queensland Country Bank Stadium. Picture: Alix Sweeney

“Probably the hardest part about the next chapter of my life, which has been the last couple of years, has been the amount of time I’ve spent away from home.”

It’s why family time at home in Townsville is so very special.

Thurston and wife Samantha have four young daughters - Frankie, Charlie, Lillie and Remie.

“When I’m home it’s all about spending time with the kids – swimming, playing in the backyard, drawing, colouring in, all those things that kids do,” he said.

“We have Frappe Fridays where we go to school early and get the kids a frappe before school. We have Pancake Sundays that the girls love and Hash Brown Mondays, just little things like that.

“It’s just about family time and we try to spend as much time as possible together.

“The girls are seven, five, three and one now so we’re right in the thick of it.

“It’s an emotional household from five to seven o’clock getting them fed, bathed and into bed but it’s a lot of fun.”

Johnathan Thurston is still involved with his beloved North Queensland Cowboys. Picture: Nev Madsen/The Chronicle

Thurston is still involved with his beloved North Queensland Cowboys.

“I’m doing some work there with the CEO and the corporate side of things,” he said.

“I’m still in constant contact with the boys and working for Channel 9 keeps me involved with the game.

“The Cowboys should go well this year, they’re recruited extremely well.

“Obviously Valentine Holmes is a huge inclusion, and Esan Masters as well.

“We’ve got some really good depth at hooker and the forward pack is still strong.

“I’ve got them to finish probably fifth or sixth and over the next couple of years look to get into that top four and certainly with the squad that they’ve got they can certainly push for a premiership.”

Thurston played 323 NRL games, 37 Origins, 38 Tests and won four Dally M medals but he refuses to be drawn on his greatest legacy.

“That’s not for me to talk about, that’s for the people that have watched me play,” he said.

“The 2015 premiership was my greatest achievement on the rugby league field but off it my greatest achievement in life is my family.

“They’re the ones I live for and who I do everything for.”