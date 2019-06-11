Jubilant coach: 'Six from six is a massive achievement'

PERFECT RECORD: Captain Dana Sherwood led the Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws to three wins in their Queensland Premier League triple header at CQUniversity at the weekend. The Claws remain unbeaten in the competition after winning their three games last month.

PERFECT RECORD: Captain Dana Sherwood led the Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws to three wins in their Queensland Premier League triple header at CQUniversity at the weekend. The Claws remain unbeaten in the competition after winning their three games last month. Allan Reinikka ROK100619anetball

NETBALL: The Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws have extended their winning run in the Queensland Premier League with an impressive home court showing at the weekend.

The Claws beat the Hervey Bay and Bundaberg Opens and the Hervey Bay 19s in their triple header at CQUniversity.

They are now six wins from six games after enjoying similar results in the opening round last month.

Claws player Lily Bartlem looks for support. Allan Reinikka ROK100619anetball

With just one game to play, against Gladstone in Gladstone at a date to be confirmed, the Claws are on track for a state finals berth in October.

The winners of the six zones in the competition (the Claws are in Zone 3) will contest the finals, along with two wildcards, which makes it an eight-team series.

The Rockhampton 17s are also unbeaten in their division of the QPL after winning their games against Bundaberg and Gladstone at the weekend.

They also won their two fixtures in the first round.

Claws player Emily Bleney gets a pass away. Allan Reinikka ROK100619anetball

Claws coach Zoe Seibold could not hide her excitement after her team rounded out their perfect weekend with a 57-29 win over the Hervey Bay Opens on Sunday.

"What a fantastic weekend. It's an amazing feeling,” she said.

"The girls have worked really hard in the pre-season and it's just so nice to see that their hard work is paying off. I'm just so proud of them. Six from six is a massive achievement.”

The Claws did find themselves behind on the scoreboard in the early stages of their game against Bundaberg. They showed their mettle to come back from two goals down in the first quarter to post a 43-30 win.

Player of the match honours went to wing attack Holly Newton in the first game, goal shooter Rebecca Hall in the second and Yasmin Ramsay, who played both goal defence and wing defence in the third.

Claws' Kira-Lee Nicol takes a shot. Allan Reinikka ROK100619anetball

Seibold said her players were executing the basics really well, and their speed and fitness were telling factors at the weekend.

"The most pleasing things were their passing and timing and the trust. The trust in the team is incredible.

"They just know they can make a drive to the ball and their second phase player is going to be there to back them up.

"That helps with transitioning from one end to the other.”

RESULTS

Queensland Premier League Opens

Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws d Hervey Bay 19s 68-14

Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws d Bundaberg Opens 43-30

Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws d Hervey Bay Opens 57-29

Queensland Premier League 17s