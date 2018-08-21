Judge cautions jury as verdict hangs overnight

Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court generic Townsville

A JURY has retired to consider their verdict in the trial of a 45-year-old Rockhampton man accused of indecent treatment of four of his cousins while he was a teenager.

The cousins, along with other family members, have all given evidence at the trial.

As Judge Michael Burnett addressed the jury, the accused sat calmly in the dock.

He is charged with one count of indecent assault and nine counts of indecent treatment of girls aged under 16, 14 and 12.

It is alleged the youngest victim was just four years old when the offences began.

But Judge Burnett cautioned the jury to consider the evidence carefully.

He said it was a complex body of evidence related to the offences which allegedly happened up to 30 years ago.

He said complaints made by the victims were sometimes inconsistent with the evidence and the long delay meant the defendant had no time to gather evidence in his defence.

Defence barrister, Ross Lo Monaco did not call any witnesses, leaving the Crown Prosecution to prove guilt "beyond reasonable doubt”.

Mr Lo Monaco alleged the girls colluded to make up the stories as they didn't like their cousin.