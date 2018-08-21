Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court generic Townsville
Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court generic Townsville
News

Judge cautions jury as verdict hangs overnight

by Christine Mckee
21st Aug 2018 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JURY has retired to consider their verdict in the trial of a 45-year-old Rockhampton man accused of indecent treatment of four of his cousins while he was a teenager.

The cousins, along with other family members, have all given evidence at the trial.

As Judge Michael Burnett addressed the jury, the accused sat calmly in the dock.

He is charged with one count of indecent assault and nine counts of indecent treatment of girls aged under 16, 14 and 12.

It is alleged the youngest victim was just four years old when the offences began.

But Judge Burnett cautioned the jury to consider the evidence carefully.

He said it was a complex body of evidence related to the offences which allegedly happened up to 30 years ago.

He said complaints made by the victims were sometimes inconsistent with the evidence and the long delay meant the defendant had no time to gather evidence in his defence.

Defence barrister, Ross Lo Monaco did not call any witnesses, leaving the Crown Prosecution to prove guilt "beyond reasonable doubt”.

Mr Lo Monaco alleged the girls colluded to make up the stories as they didn't like their cousin.

indecent assault of a child judge michael burnett rockhampton district court ross lo monaco
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ locals raise concerns about discoloured water supply

    premium_icon CQ locals raise concerns about discoloured water supply

    Health CLERMONT residents fire up about dirty water making them ill

    GALLERY: Glitz and glamour at Mt Morgan High formal

    premium_icon GALLERY: Glitz and glamour at Mt Morgan High formal

    Fashion & Beauty SEE each student at their high school formal

    Wandal man has coffee break to remember after $10,000 win

    premium_icon Wandal man has coffee break to remember after $10,000 win

    Offbeat The winning ticket was purchased from Wandal Newsagency.

    CQU team wins national GovHack award

    premium_icon CQU team wins national GovHack award

    Environment I.T. TEAM develops award winning strategy to stop ocean pollution

    Local Partners