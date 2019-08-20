Judge describes Rocky teens attitude as 'almost sociopathic'

A TEENAGE boy with a flick knife, who robbed a woman at night of her handbag, was described as having sociopathic attitudes by a judge.

The now 18-year-old was sentenced in the Rockhampton District Court last Wednesday for a spate of offences including breaking into cars, stealing and armed robbery.

One of the offences was committed after being sentenced to a probation order in the Rockhampton Children's Court that morning, others while he was on bail.

Crown prosecutor Elise Sargent said the teen smashed a glass panel of a bicycle shop and stole a bicycle, which police later found him riding.

She said he also broke in to cars at The Range and Frenchville stealing gloves, keys, cigarettes, bank cards, sunglasses and other items.

Ms Sargent said the teen, then 17, also entered a garage, stole nine tins of spray paint which he used to graffiti a motel fence, seven cars, a school and a garage door.

She said the most serious offence was the armed robbery where the female victim was walking home at 10.45pm when he approached her for a cigarette.

The woman refused to give him a cigarette and kept walking until she saw a knife in his hand.

She said he demanded she hand over her handbag and lunged at her with the flick knife, with 10cm long blade, when she refused.

Ms Sargent said the defendant was found about 1.5 hours later, nearby with the knife and some stolen items, but no handbag.

She said he had a very poor attitude towards victims.

The defendant spent 102 days in presentence juvenile detention, was non-compliant with probation, refused to participate in a Restorative Justice Order and told the presentence report writer the victims shouldn't leave their cars unlocked and they "should get over it”.

Judge Michael Burnett said it was a very unhealthy attitude, that he showed no regard for others and described the juvenile's attitude as being "almost sociopathic”.

The court heard the juvenile had been kicked out of home after the robbery, but his family was willing to take him back after his time in detention.

"Most people learn from their mistakes,” Judge Burnett said.

"That's part of growing up.

"All you want to do is create trouble.

"You want to reflect on this sort of behaviour. You are now 18. I don't know if you enjoyed Cleveland (detention centre)... I know you won't enjoy Capricornia (Correctional Centre). That's where you go next.”

Judge Burnett said the juvenile's time in Cleveland must have had an impact as he had not reoffended since release.

He sentenced to defendant to 12 months probation and no conviction was recorded.