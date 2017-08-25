27°
Judge makes drug-running mother cry

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 25th Aug 2017 8:43 AM
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book serggn

A MOTHER caught with a clip seal bag of methamphetamines and a glass pipe in her bra told police she was transporting the drugs across town for a friend.

The woman was lectured by Judge Michael Burnett during sentencing to the point she shed tears.

Lauren Kate Petersen, 29, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court on August 17 to one count of possessing a dangerous drug, one of supplying a dangerous drug and one of possessing a drug utensil.

Crown prosecutor Megan Jones said police intercepted Peterson driving on Thozet Rd in the afternoon of August 12, 2016.

She said Petersen was alone in the car and police became suspicious so they searched the vehicle and Petersen.

Ms Jones said a search of Petersen revealed she had a clip seal bag of meth and a glass pipe concealed in her bra.

"She told police she had acquired the meth a couple of hours prior from a friend in Norman Gardens," she said.

Ms Jones said Petersen told them she was driving the drugs to someone in Berserker.

The court heard Petersen was five-months into an 18-month probation order at the time for drug related offences.

She had also failed to report twice while on probation prior to her sentencing on August 17, 2017, but a report from the probation office stated she was still eligible for probation.

Defence lawyer Matthew Heelan said Petersen had been in a relationship with the father of her three children aged 10 years, six years and 11-months-old for 11 years.

He said she then entered another relationship with a drug addict who introduced her to drugs and lead to now two-page criminal history with the first drug entry in November 2015.

Mr Heelan said that relationship ended in 2014/15.

"(But) the damage had already been done," he said.

"She was addicted to meth."

Mr Heelan said in relation to the supply charge before the court, she had agreed to transport the drugs for a supplier and very little benefit to her.

The court heard she had five points (0.486 grams) in her possession when intercepted by police.

Mr Heelan pointed out that her phone had no evidence of her supplying drugs and that police were only made aware of it from her own admissions.

Judge Burnett, during sentencing, lectured the woman about using and supply dangerous drugs, putting to her a scenario that her own children could the ones in the dock in 10 years' time and she could be in the back of the court room watching as her children are sentenced.

"The drug, meth, is an absolute scourge on our society," he said.

Judge Burnett sentence Petersen to eight-months jail, suspended immediately and operational for 12 months for supply and a six-month jail term, also suspended immediately, for the possession of meth.

He also ordered she serve a further 12 months' probation for the utensil possession, adding the term that she be regularly drug tested while on probation.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
