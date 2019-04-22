Judge to crim: 'Going into custody probably saved your life'

A ROCKHAMPTON recidivist criminal's life was saved when he was arrested for a home invasion over drugs.

Judge Michael Burnett said Jaydin Cossie Alberts was only diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia when he was taken into custody for a home invasion.

"Going into custody probably saved your life," Judge Burnett said.

"It was observed at the watchhouse that you had characteristics of someone who was psychotic."

These comments were made when Alberts, 21, was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of burglary in company and one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

He had the operational period of a suspended sentence, handed down in August 2016 for unlawful use of motor vehicle, extended three times after breaching it by committing further offences.

The home invasion charges also breached that suspended sentence.

Alberts, who had a five- page criminal record, has also breached probation orders.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack said the family subjected to the home invasion knew Alberts.

The court heard Alberts turned up to the residence on December 12 with juveniles - all wearing black and having bandanas over their faces.

Alberts told the juvenile victim: "you dog, c---. Give me your weed."

When Alberts was told there was no weed, he punched the juvenile victim twice in the face, causing the teenager to fall backwards over a chair.

He then said: "get him, boys" with one juvenile co-offender attacking the victim's brother by hitting him over the head with a wooden item.

The offenders then tried to attack the victims' mother but the first victim was back on his feet and pushed the offenders out of the house, locking the door.

Mr Slack said Alberts then removed the fly screen from a window and pointed a knife towards the mother, telling her to "shut up you old whore or I'll slice your throat".

Alberts' co-accused have been sentenced for their charges relating to this home invasion.

Mr Slack said Alberts was not arrested for this crime for seven months, despite victims making complaints the following day, as police were unable to locate him.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said Alberts' father was murdered when he was two and his mother was estranged.

He said Alberts lived on the streets from age 12 until 16 when he started trusting a youth justice worker who helped him.

Mr Ahlstrand said Alberts was diagnosed with a spine condition three years ago which hinders his ability to work most jobs.

He said his client was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia after the home invasion, but it was believed Alberts had the mental health illness prior to the offending.

The court was told that while Alberts started smoking marijuana at 10, drinking alcohol at 12 and smoking methamphetamine at 13, medical professionals were unable to determine if the drugs caused the psychosis or exacerbated it.

Judge Burnett sentenced Alberts to two years and three months for the home invasion, which served cumulative on the activated suspended sentence handed down in August 2016. Parole release was set at August 20, 2019, after 198 days pre-sentence custody was declared.