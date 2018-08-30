Judge to drug addict: you need a short sharp shock

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman has ignored court orders one too many times and will spend the next six days in prison.

Ashley Tayla Carr was yesterday ordered to spend seven days in actual custody after breaching a suspended sentence seven times in 12 months.

She had been sentenced in Rockhampton District Court on March 17 for three counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one of supply.

Carr was only 19 when she was charged with the supply matters shortly after she lost her job.

Police found 0.711 grams of methamphetamine in clipseal bags, one MDMA tablet, seven grams of marijuana, a tick sheet and $150 cash, all hidden in a roof cavity of Carr's car.

Judge Michael Burnett sentenced her in 2017 to a nine-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for two years along with 12-months probation.

Carr breached both the suspended sentence and probation order seven times - all by committing further drug offences.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said Carr had gone to live with her mother up north after the sentence in 2017, but had returned to spend time with her father.

He said Carr's relationship with her father was now "incredibly estranged”, she was unemployed and had returned to hanging with the same people she associated with when she was busted supplying.

When Carr was busted possessing drugs on one occasion, Mr McGowran said he visited her in the watch house and she was a "mess”.

He said since then, she had returned to her mother's house, hasn't committed any further offences, and gained a lot of weight - which he took as a positive sign given his experience with drug addicts.

Judge Burnett said re-offending seven times suggested to him Carr didn't heed his warnings in March 2017 of the long, hard struggle ahead of her to stay away from drugs.

"I think you need a short, sharp shock,” he said.

"I want you to have a taste of it (prison).”

She will be released on parole on September 5.