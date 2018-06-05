Judge: 'You did a pretty posh job'

HEIGHTS College's mooting team has proved you can do anything if you try after making it all the way to the National High School Mooting competition final.

Mooting is the oral presentation of a legal issue against an opposing counsel and before a judge.

Humanities coordinator Irene Pass said the North Rockhampton students had accomplished a lot for a small regional college after competing on the Gold Coast.

"The team did very well against the team they were pitted against, Camberwell Girls Grammar,” Ms Pass said.

"Judging by the feedback from the judges, we did very well as they had no critical feedback at all, and one judge said 'you did a pretty posh job' and were very complimentary.”

Ms Pass said she was proud of what the team had accomplished.

"I was very happy with the team, but of course there could only be two winners on the day, and they were Scots College Adelaide and Citipointe Christian College Brisbane,” she said.

School captain Hannah Belot, Tomsyn Rose and Alicia Smyth from the North Rockhampton college made the final after going head to head with Varsity College from the Gold Coast last month.

Heights College was one of 14 schools chosen out of 100.