Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MOOT POINT: Heights College team members Hannah Belot, Tomsyn Rose and Alicia Smyth.
MOOT POINT: Heights College team members Hannah Belot, Tomsyn Rose and Alicia Smyth. Contributed
News

Judge: 'You did a pretty posh job'

Sean Fox
by
5th Jun 2018 12:01 AM

HEIGHTS College's mooting team has proved you can do anything if you try after making it all the way to the National High School Mooting competition final.

Mooting is the oral presentation of a legal issue against an opposing counsel and before a judge.

Humanities coordinator Irene Pass said the North Rockhampton students had accomplished a lot for a small regional college after competing on the Gold Coast.

"The team did very well against the team they were pitted against, Camberwell Girls Grammar,” Ms Pass said.

"Judging by the feedback from the judges, we did very well as they had no critical feedback at all, and one judge said 'you did a pretty posh job' and were very complimentary.”

Ms Pass said she was proud of what the team had accomplished.

"I was very happy with the team, but of course there could only be two winners on the day, and they were Scots College Adelaide and Citipointe Christian College Brisbane,” she said.

School captain Hannah Belot, Tomsyn Rose and Alicia Smyth from the North Rockhampton college made the final after going head to head with Varsity College from the Gold Coast last month.

Heights College was one of 14 schools chosen out of 100.

heights college mooting competition tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ takes on 16-week health challenge

    CQ takes on 16-week health challenge

    Community 16-week program aims to improve life expectancy

    • 5th Jun 2018 1:00 AM
    Rocky solid as Qld suffers house price falls

    Rocky solid as Qld suffers house price falls

    News City one of only 3 major centres to record a quarterly price rise

    Councillor to discuss coast high school and bus terminal

    premium_icon Councillor to discuss coast high school and bus terminal

    Council News Glenda Mather will put forward motions against the contested issues

    Coast councillors back residents in fight for better support

    premium_icon Coast councillors back residents in fight for better support

    Whats On Belot and Mather endorse the petition against the annual event

    Local Partners