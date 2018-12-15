Judge's damning assessment of NAB's role in Walton collapse

A complaint by Les Williams (left) and Beau Hartshorn alleging fraudulent conduct in relation to the 2013 collapse of Walton Construction (Qld) was referred by police without action to ASIC. A federal court judgment this week has been scathing of the NAB's role in the matter.

A complaint by Les Williams (left) and Beau Hartshorn alleging fraudulent conduct in relation to the 2013 collapse of Walton Construction (Qld) was referred by police without action to ASIC. A federal court judgment this week has been scathing of the NAB's role in the matter. John McCutcheon

THE National Australia Bank was part of a scheme that allowed it to eliminate its financial exposure to a failing Queensland construction company without any thought for the subcontractors who would be damaged in the process, a Federal Court of Australia has found.

The findings raise questions about the NAB's liability to some 600 Queensland small businesses and sole traders who are owed $30 million with the liquidation of Walton Construction (Qld) Pty Ltd in October 2013.

They were contained in a judgment handed down this week by Judge Roger Derrington after hearings in June in relation to an action by Walton's liquidator Grant Thornton Australia to retrieve $679,453.80 it argued should not have been paid to QHT Investments Pty Ltd, a company linked to Walton Queensland business advisors Mawson.

The judge found that "the strategies engaged in by Mawson from April through to September 2013, including the entry into of the asset sale agreements, were pursued to extricate the NAB from the Mawson Group and, thereby, relieving Mr Walton and his associated companies from liability under any guarantees securing the NAB debt".

Judge Derrington found that when a NAB employee approached the Mawson Group in April 2013, Walton was already insolvent or near insolvent.

"It is clear from the conduct of Mawson, the NAB and Mr Craig Walton that none of them sought to advance the interests of the companies and their unsecured creditors and if the companies received any advantage from their actions it was purely coincidental," the judgment stated.

"There is nothing in any of the documents which suggests that Mr Walton or Mawson had any consideration to the interests of Walton Qld or Walton Construction or their unsecured creditors, in particular."

Judge Derrington has ordered QHT Investments to pay the liquidation the $679,453.80 plus costs.

The findings are damning in light of recent revelations at the Financial Services Royal Commission about the conduct of Australia's big four banks.

And they come after the NAB board in October received a Subcontractors Alliance complaint that through 2013 and into 2014 NAB breached the Queensland Criminal Code and the Banking Code of Practice to dishonestly divert more than $18 million owed to 600 Queensland subcontractors engaged by WCQ to unjustly enrich NAB.

"The total amount of debts owed by the companies and lost to creditors was more than $78 million," the complaint read.

"The bank must now account to the creditors for the gains so made. In addition, they must compensate the creditors for their losses and for the further damage caused."

The complainants alleged the bank knew when it referred Walton to business advisors, the Mawson Group, that it was insolvent and that its own securities over WCQ could not be recovered by normal processes.

They have claimed the NAB allowed the Mawson Group to continue to trade the insolvent companies for a further seven months.

During that time the complaint to the NAB board states that monies owed to creditors, received by Walton companies, were withheld and ultimately retained by the bank to cover its own exposure to the builder.

Judge Derrington's findings support the complainants' allegation, repeatedly referencing documents that supported the position that a complicated series of transactions, asset transfers and other arrangements had as their primary purpose retrieval of the NAB's exposure.

A detailed fraud complaint was lodged with Queensland Police in September by Sunshine Coast businessmen Les Williams, of WK Civil, and Beau Hartshorn, of Earthscapes, in relation to combined losses of more than $1.3 million they incurred through non-payment by Walton on the Nambour Coles project.

Subsequently referred on by police to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, the complaint alleged a shared intent by Walton Construction Queensland, the NAB and Mawson to engage in a scheme of deception to allow Walton to dishonestly trade insolvent.

The men alleged the ultimate purpose was to induce subcontractors to continue to supply goods and services to WCQ when the company should have been placed in liquidation for the purpose of generating funds for WCQ to pay down its debt to NAB.

The have yet to receive any indication from ASIC as to how it would proceed the matter.

The National Australia Bank board has yet to respond to questions put to about the bank's behaviour.