Juice bar feeding CQ's healthiest community

NURSING and hospitality might seem like an unlikely match but Heather Sanders and Joanne Amos make it work.

The two business partners took over Pumped Juice Bar and Cafe nearly a year ago after deciding to go into business together.

Heather said the pair always dreamed of opening a coffee shop or something similar but found with a background in nursing, the healthy option seemed like the way to go.

And it seems as if Heather and Joanne have tapped into the right market in Yeppoon with the town recently being named being named among one of the healthiest towns in Central Queensland.

"We've found we've got a really good repeat clientele, a really good customer client base, people that are after healthy options and something a bit different,” Heather said.

"We have a lot of people who follow a gluten free diet or coeliac because we are 100% gluten free but our product is amazing, it doesn't taste like cardboard ... and a lot of our customer base aren't gluten free but love what we do here anyway.”

The pair are approaching their 12 month anniversary of owning the shop and said they noticed the community had a generally healthy approach to daily life.

"We try and keep up with the low carb and high fats and cater for vegans and any sort of allergies such as peanut allergies,” Heather said.

"But we do have some naughty treats as well because you've got to be a bit 80/20 when it comes to eating.”

Heather said her and Joanne sourced as much produce as they could locally.

"We're really passionate about supporting other small local businesses in town and we try and source as much as we can locally.”

"People who move from the city can't believe a small community like Yeppoon has got something like this here.”