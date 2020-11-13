Menu
Is it stormy where you are? Let us know in the comments below.
Weather

‘Juicy thunderstorms’ for Mackay, Isaac Whitsundays

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
13th Nov 2020 6:25 PM
SEVERE weather with thunderstorms, damaging winds and heavy rainfall are expected to continue across the Mackay Whitsundays region into the night.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Pieter Claassen said "juicy thunderstorms" had just passed over Moranbah with a chance of them making it east towards the coastal areas.

"Maybe one or two storms might reach the coast; mostly the coast will remain clear tonight," Mr Claassen said.

"Most of the storms at the moment are out further west in the (central) highlands and coalfields."

He explained this was because inland regions had warmer air allowing thunderstorms to form.

"As you get closer to the coast, the thunderstorms decay," Mr Claassen said.

"The sea breeze interacts with the storm boundary and they generally weaken.

He said the line of thunderstorms was fast moving and expected to last no more than half an hour at each location.

"There's still one quite good looking cell out to the west of Proserpine and Bowen," Mr Claassen said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised people should:

* Move their car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance phone the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued at 8.50pm.

Is there severe weather where you are? Let us know in the comments below.

Mackay Daily Mercury

