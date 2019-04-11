Assange kicked out of embassy, arrested

JULIAN Assange has been arrested after he was kicked out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

In a statement, Metropolitan Police confirmed the Wikileaks founder had been taken into custody.

Police said they were "invited into the embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government's withdrawal of asylum".

Assange has been living in the embassy for almost seven years. A warrant was issued for his arrest on June 29, 2012 after he failed to surrender to Westminster Court.

A spokesman for the Ecuadorian Embassy confirmed Assange had been kicked out for "violating international conventions".

Assange sought asylum at the embassy after he released thousands of secret documents through Wikileaks, some of which humiliated the US government.

Criminal charges were filed against Assange by the US Justice Department back in 2012 related to the publication of the classified documents.

The 47-year-old also faces one charge in Britain for failing to show up for court.

A warrant was also issued for Assange's arrest in Sweden, related to sexual assault charges.

Assange strongly denied the charges and Sweden has since withdrawn its arrest warrant.

The sexual assault charges, that could've seen the Wikileaks founder extradited to Sweden, were why Assange originally sought asylum in the embassy in June 2012.