Julie hits the right note for health and happiness

JULIE Blair gives the piano keys a quick tinkle as she poses for a photo before today's International Volunteer Day.

"Don't stop,” calls out a lady who's being wheeled into the hospital's rehabilitation unit.

Mrs Blair is one of about 40 Rockhampton Hospital volunteers who work through its labyrinth of corridors and wards to lend the patients a helping hand.

"Our volunteers are the first people you see at front desk, and they help a lot of people from out of town find their loved ones,” says Yasmine Jozeljic, volunteer coordinator.

"We have Renal Driving volunteers who take dialysis patients home from their appointments three or four times a week out as far as Zilzie,” she said.

"They also deliver magazines or sit with the patients in the gardens - whatever takes their mind off their hospitalisation.”

December 5 was designated by the United Nations in 1985 as an opportunity for volunteers and organisations to raise awareness of, and gain recognition for, the contribution they make to their communities.

HOSPITAL HELPERS: Volunteer coordinator Yasmine Jozeljic and Julie Blair at Rockhampton Hospital before International Volunteer Day Jann Houley

Mrs Blair had been volunteering throughout the hospital, from front desk to palliative care, for 10 years, when she received an email her coordinator was looking for piano players. "I learned piano at primary school just for a sing-along,” she said.

"I've never played in public before but I thought this was something I could do for the patients which I would also enjoy.”

Mrs Jozeljic anticipates she'll be on the receiving end of lots of volunteer visits herself when her third child is born in the hospital later this month.

Mrs Blair has already called dibs on "lots of cuddles.”