Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Jumping fish kills Darwin man

by Alex Turner-Cohen
15th Aug 2020 3:21 PM

A jumping fish has struck and killed a middle-aged man off the coast of Darwin in a freak accident.

Northern Territory Police revealed they had responded to a call for help from a vessel in Darwin Harbour on Friday.

A 56-year-old man had been fishing with family and friends when he was struck in the chest by a large fish that launched itself into the boat.

A file photo of a Barramundi jumping in the Northern Territory. In a scene like this, a man was killed from the shock of the impact when a jumping fish hit his chest. Picture: NT Tourism/Shaana McNaught
A file photo of a Barramundi jumping in the Northern Territory. In a scene like this, a man was killed from the shock of the impact when a jumping fish hit his chest. Picture: NT Tourism/Shaana McNaught

The shock of the blow as the fish struck appears to have rendered the man unresponsive and his friends and family in the boat soon alerted authorities.

The group made their way to Cullen Bay where they were met by police and paramedics who administered CPR.

The man was unable to be revived.

Police have labelled the death a "freak incident".

Originally published as Jumping fish kills Darwin man

More Stories

fishing jumping fish man killed offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Premium Content What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Whats On Hockey, swimming, softball, rugby union, Aussie rules, football and mountain biking on the program.

        $2M housing commission project planned for Frenchville

        Premium Content $2M housing commission project planned for Frenchville

        News The $2 million project will involve seven units being built by the State...

        Woman bailed to live directly behind alleged assault victim

        Premium Content Woman bailed to live directly behind alleged assault victim

        Crime The woman and her partner are accused of pushing, scratching and punching the...

        CQ’s ‘gutter politics’ blasted by Rocky MP

        Premium Content CQ’s ‘gutter politics’ blasted by Rocky MP

        News Refusing to stoop to the level of his critics, Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke is...