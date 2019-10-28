Jumping for joy over recognition

PAVING the way in agricultural innovation, the Central Highlands Development Corporation is in the national spotlight after being named a finalist at a prestigious awards ceremony.

The corporation has been short-listed for the Prime Super Agricultural Innovation Award at the Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

The not-for-profit organisation is the lead economic and tourism development agency for the Central Highlands region.

The organisation partners with industry experts, businesses, government and communities to drive growth, enable innovation, build capability and deliver economic outcomes.

Corporation agtech community officer Sonya Comiskey was pleasantly surprised when she heard the organisation had been named a finalist.

“It was great news and we were really pleased to be able to share it with our team, stakeholders, collaborators and investors,” she said.

“The goals we are kicking don’t happen in isolation. It takes a whole team of people across industry.

“We work hard here, and we are doing some really amazing stuff.

“To be recognised for our innovation in the agricultural space where we are achieving real traction and success is lovely. It’s nice to shine a spotlight on that.”

The award celebrates the Australian spirit of innovation, where, through their application of technology, Queenslanders enhance production and increase efficiency, maximising returns.

Since the appointment of agribusiness development coordinator Liz Alexander in 2016, Ms Comiskey said the corporation had embarked on a “very ambitious program” for accelerating agribusiness in the region.

The was known as the Central Highlands Accelerate Agribusiness initiative.

Established in October 2016, the initiative identifies the competitive advantages for the region, and delivers strategic programs to grow, promote and realise value and opportunity for all businesses producing agricultural and food products, processing and other value-adding services in the region.

The initiative’s goal is to drive a high and rising standard of living, supported by a high-quality business environment that fosters innovation and growing agricultural productivity.

“CHDC regularly brings together local, regional and national agribusiness and organisations in a program of workshops and forums to build capability and innovation in the community,” Ms Comiskey said.

“We also commission research made freely available on the CHDC website as a resource for farmers and businesses seeking to make informed commercial decisions.”

Highlights and achievements from the initiative include the 2019 From Paddock to Port Tour; the Central Highlands Agriculture – More than you expect! short film; the annual Farm to Fine Dining Regional Showcase; the Grown in the Central Highlands initiative to connect local producers and consumers; the Export Ready: International Trade Program for Central Queensland Agribusiness; the inaugural AgTeCH17: Build it, Use it, Profit forum, which will be held again in Emerald this year on November 6; and the groundbreaking AgFrontier: Regional Agtech Incubator, which is the only dedicated agtech incubator in Queensland.

Ms Comiskey said she hoped the corporation would win the award.

“It is always nice to have our great team and supporters recognised for their hard work and passion for agricultural innovation,” she said.

“We are delighted to be named finalists and congratulate Meg Kummerow, Jerome Leray, and Jeff and Ann Ross who are the other finalists in this category.”

Winners will be announced at the awards gala presentation dinner on Friday, November 29.

For more information on the corporation and the initiative, go to chdc.com.au.