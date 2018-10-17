Junior cricket U18 T20 smash

BAT AND BALL: Round three of Frenchville Sports Club A-grade Premiership is on this weekend.

BAT AND BALL: Round three of Frenchville Sports Club A-grade Premiership is on this weekend.

CRICKET: A new style of T20 cricket will be coming to Rockhampton this weekend, in the similar style of nine-a-side play.

Queensland Cricket has chosen to implement a different game, an U18s T20 competition for Rockhampton's cricketing clubs.

The aim? To bridge the gap between junior and senior clubs, and keep younger cricketers within the game they love through to A-grade level.

Rockhampton cricket president Todd Wells said the event will be aiming to provide length between U16s for junior clubs and U18s playing for seniors.

"T20 is about trying to create a fun, enthusiastic atmosphere,” he said.

"The goal for them is to join and play senior cricket. It's providing a fun environment for kids that may not get the opportunity to play T20 cricket in junior cricket and it gives them something to look forward to and stay in the game as a lot of them drop out before seniors.”

The winner of the Rocky region will go on to play the winners of the Mackay and Gladstone region.

"The state final will be at the end of the season and it'll be a great opportunity for people to play cricket and create length between a couple of different levels,” Wells said.

Wells said the competition will gauge the interest out there and see how it eventuates within local sport.

"There are three teams (Grammar, Brothers and Frenchville) in the Rocky competition, and four in Mackay and Gladstone each,” he said.

The games will run on October 19 and again on October 26-28 and the finals will be held on November 11.

In round three of the Frenchville Sports Club A Grade Premiership, Brothers will battle Gracemere this weekend.

Brothers captain Tim Reid said despite being down a few players this weekend, his team is still "fairly strong”.

Their opposing team, Gracemere, will have seven players headed to the CQ Seamers T20, leaving them to fill spaces.

"It might hurt them a bit. It's better players that are out,” Reid said.

"They'll still put up a good game.

"We haven't gone too well so far, we've struggled to bat a fair bit lately.

"We've just got a really young team and it's still developing and learning.”

Reid said he is hoping his team recovers from a defeat against Frenchville in the second round of the A-grade competition.

"We've just got to be more patient with the bat,” he said.

"We seem to be getting bumbled out pretty cheaply.

"We're playing a few shot we shouldn't and we just need to try and face the 40 overs and try and put a decent score on.”